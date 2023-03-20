Insiders at Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down AU$44k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$136k worth of Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 18% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$44k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Westgold Resources

The Independent Non-Executive Director Julius Matthys made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.63 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.11). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Westgold Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.8% of Westgold Resources shares, worth about AU$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Westgold Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Westgold Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

