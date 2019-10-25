INSIGHT-Argentina's creditors prepare for tough $100 billion tango with Peronist election favorite

By Marc Jones, Karin Strohecker, Rodrigo Campos and Gabriel Burin

LONDON/NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - In a Washington steak house, investors crammed around a table this month to listen to a key adviser to the presidential frontrunner in Argentina, which is battling to avoid another debt default.

Guillermo Nielsen, economic adviser to the Peronist opposition leader Alberto Fernandez, jokingly told the nearly two dozen bankers, debt specialists and fund managers at the dinner that his cut of U.S. beef was delicious.

Argentina's economy, he warned, was not in such great shape.

Fernandez is the strong favorite to win Sunday's presidential election in Latin America's third-largest economy, where a market crash has drained reserves and pushed up the country's borrowing costs.

Once the poll is over, tough negotiations are expected to begin over $100 billion in sovereign debt that has become painfully expensive for Buenos Aires.

"The underlying tone at the dinner was very negative," said a fund manager who attended but asked not to be named.

"(Nielsen) said that economically, things looked very dark, that the forex reserves are not going to be sufficient for very long, and net reserves would run out within four to five months," the fund manager said.

Nielsen did not respond to questions about the meeting in emailed requests from Reuters.

With inflation at more than 50% and the peso currency in free-fall, voters are forecast to oust business-friendly Mauricio Macri, who many blame for rising levels of poverty.

With little known about Fernandez, who was unexpectedly selected by the left-leaning Peronists, investors are focused on how he can square lowering Argentina's debt burden while also investing to kick-start stalled growth and cutting poverty.

Fernandez has said that if elected he would try to avoid creditor losses through a "Uruguay-style" restructuring, a voluntary debt renegotiation by Argentina's neighbor in 2003 which is widely regarded as a positive model.

Reuters spoke with more than a dozen global fund managers, investors and distressed debt specialists with interest in Argentina, who voiced fears of steep losses and uncertainty.

"(Fernandez) is talking about more fiscal breathing room, increasing wages, increasing pension spending. It's just not compatible," said Edwin Gutierrez, London-based head of emerging market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments.





ECONOMIC TEAM

All eyes are on the potential make-up of Fernandez's financial team. Investors said that while it was still not clearly defined, there were key names being discussed.

Two sources who attended the recent meetings, including a Wall Street investor, identified Martin Redrado, Matias Kulfas and Cecilia Todesca, already key members of Fernandez's economic team, as possible picks to head the Treasury ministry.

A spokesman for Fernandez did not respond to a request for comment. Redrado and Kulfas did not respond to requests for comments, while Reuters was unable to reach Todesca.

Several bankers said Redrado, a former central bank chief, was Wall Street's favorite, while Nielsen appeared more likely to take on a role in Argentina's budding energy sector.

Nielsen's proximity to Fernandez is a red flag for some creditors given the former economy minister and chief debt negotiator's tough strategy in the 2001-02 default.

Nielsen developed a reputation among bondholders for giving them short-shrift, on one occasion ending a meeting within 15 minutes even though creditors had flown in especially for it.

"The market is terrified of Nielsen and quite comfortable with Redrado," said Carlos Abadi, managing director at financial advisory firm DecisionBoundaries.

Gutierrez at Aberdeen said he had heard the same names, but added: "It is like a football team: you know who's going to be on the roster but you don't know which positions they're going to be playing in."

Abadi and one of the people who attended the meetings added Fernandez would likely keep some of the expertise at the central bank, now led by Guido Sandleris, who studied at the London School of Economics and has a PhD from Columbia University.

"I expect at least two of the three top people will remain at the (central) bank, if not all (of them)," Abadi said.





HARDBALL IMF?