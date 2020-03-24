INSIGHT-As Bolsonaro flouts warnings, coronavirus spreads in Brazil

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA , March 24 (Reuters) - Augusto Heleno, a national security advisor to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, treated Tuesday, March 17 much like any other workday.

The 72-year-old former Army general attended cabinet meetings in the capital of Brasília, embraced colleagues and visited the cafeteria in the presidential palace, according to people familiar with his activities. But there was an unusual piece of business pending: He was awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

The following day, the test came back positive. Heleno announced it on Twitter. "I am in isolation at home and will not take telephone calls," he posted. He said he had no fever or symptoms.

Heleno is now one of nearly two dozen confirmed coronavirus cases that have surfaced among Brazilians who traveled to Florida earlier this month to hobnob with U.S. officials. Bolsonaro and senior aides met with U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, while a larger contingent gathered with lawmakers and business leaders at a Miami hotel and other events.

Some 22 Brazilians who made the journey have confirmed they have tested positive, through public statements or social media accounts. They include two business leaders, a senator, a congressman, two members of Bolsonaro's cabinet, his chief bodyguard, his head of protocol and a top foreign affairs advisor.

Contagion among Brazil's political elite, health experts said, is a warning about the country's lack of readiness to combat the pandemic.

Sixty-five-year-old Bolsonaro, who tested negative, for weeks has described the coronavirus as "a little flu." He recently asked Congress to declare a state of emergency to free up more funding. Still, he has resisted calling for Brazilians to stay at home and for businesses to close because of his concerns about harming the economy. And he has berated Brazilian governors and mayors who have taken such steps, even as some members of his inner circle have fallen ill.

Bolsonaro, his son Eduardo, security adviser Heleno and two other ministers dined with Trump on Saturday March 7, as cases were rising sharply in the United States. They huddled with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to take photos. One showed the U.S. president holding a cap that said "Make Brazil Great Again."

The larger group of Brazilians attended meetings the following two days with investors, business people and public officials, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced March 13 that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"We caught it on that trip to Miami, in close contact with one another on the same planes, shuttle buses and hotel meeting rooms," said Brazilian Congressman Daniel Freitas, 37, who tested positive on his return. He is now in quarantine in his Brasília apartment.

Brazilian doctors have not established a definitive transmission chain and cannot say for certain whether the group was infected in the United States.

Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's communications secretary, tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, two days after arriving home from Florida. Testing then commenced for other members of the delegation. Bolsonaro and Heleno were among those who continued to circulate in public while awaiting their results, much to the dismay of Brazil's medical community.

"It is behavior like an ostrich that sticks its head in the sand," said epidemiologist José Cássio de Moraes, a member of ABRASCO, Brazil's largest association of public health experts, doctors and researchers. "It's not acceptable in any form."

Heleno did not respond to a request for comment. Bolsonaro's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Brazil's federal response to the pandemic has lagged that of other South America countries even as it leads the continent in confirmed cases of coronavirus. As of Monday, Brazil had recorded 1,891 cases, an eight-fold increase in a week, with 34 deaths tied to the virus, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

The country trailed several of its neighbors in tightening its land borders. Bolsonaro's administration waited until March 17 to ask Congress to declare the state of emergency. Brazil, like the United State and other late-movers, is now scrambling to produce millions of test kits.