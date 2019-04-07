INSIGHT-How flawed software and excess speed doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX

* Engines left at full take-off power throughout flight, data show

* Sensor possibly damaged shortly after take-off - experts

* Pilots left jet pointed down before cutting MCAS, data show

* Airline says crew were trying to climb, followed all procedures

* Boeing says software fix will prevent similar accidents (Updates April 5 story with additional attribution, comment from airline, new headline)

By Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson and Jamie Freed

PARIS/SEATTLE/SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Minutes after take-off, the pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX were caught in a bad situation.

A key sensor had been wrecked, possibly by hitting a foreign object, according to four aviation experts and two U.S. officials who were briefed on the flight data.

As soon as the pilots retracted the flaps and slats, according to flight data, the sensor began to feed faulty information into the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), designed to prevent stalls.

Flying at full take-off power, according to the flight data, the crew then struggled with nose-down commands from MCAS, the four experts said. The high speed and the jet's forward-leaning posture made it nearly impossible to use the controls to pull the nose up.

Moments later, the Boeing Co jet hit the ground, killing all 157 people onboard after six minutes of flight.

A complicated picture of what happened in the cockpit of Flight 302 on March 10 is emerging from the sparse commentary of a preliminary report and a new data plot showing how crew and technology interacted.

Ethiopia's transport minister said on Thursday that the pilots followed all correct procedures in trying to keep the plane in the air.

"The preliminary report confirmed beyond reasonable doubt that the crew followed the right procedures," Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday. "Under the circumstances, with a number of simultaneous warnings in the cockpit, the crew have performed professionally."

The airline's youngest-ever but highly-experienced captain, a 29-year-old with a lengthy 8,122 hours flying time, and his 25-year-old co-pilot, with 361 hours, left the engines at full take-off power.

That would be an unusual step in a regular flight, according to four experts and five current and former pilots interviewed by Reuters, most of whom were not authorized to speak publicly.

"You would never, ever have full power for the whole flight," said Hart Langer, a veteran former senior vice president for flight operations at United Airlines.

The reason the pilots continued at full take-off power was not clear from the report. But it is not part of a usual procedure for dealing with the loss of key information such as the sensor data, the four experts said.

The Ethiopian Airlines statement suggested the crew left the throttles at takeoff power because they intended to continue to climb and were hampered by the nose-down commands of MCAS.

By the end, the aircraft was traveling at 500 knots (575 mph, 926 kph), far beyond Boeing's operating limits.

The Ethiopian Airlines statement said "no excess speed was noted at the initial phases of the flight."

The aircraft's speed and its nose-down angle when MCAS switched on for the last time may have left them unable to fight flawed Boeing software that eventually sent the jet into an uncontrollable dive, the four experts said after studying the data.

The Ethiopian Airlines crash, and another in Indonesia five months earlier, have left the world's largest planemaker in crisis as its top-selling jetliner is grounded worldwide, and Ethiopia scrambling to protect one of Africa's most successful companies.

All 737 MAX aircraft have been grounded and Boeing is working on an MCAS software fix and extra training that it says will prevent a repeat of such accidents.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Friday that both accidents were caused by a chain of events, "with a common chain link being erroneous activation of the aircraft's MCAS function."





BIRD STRIKE

Sources who reviewed the crash data said the problems started barely 12 seconds after take-off.

A sudden spike in black box data was consistent with a bird or other debris hitting the plane as it was taking off, shearing away a vital airflow sensor, said the four experts and two U.S. officials.