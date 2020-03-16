INSIGHT-Inside one family's coronavirus nightmare at Seattle-area nursing home

By Tim Reid and Joshua Schneyer

March 16 (Reuters) - Lori Spencer had an uneasy feeling after dropping her 81-year-old mother off at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington on Feb. 26. She felt even worse the next day, when her mother, Judie Shape, threw an uncharacteristic tantrum - begging to leave the facility.

What the family didn’t know at the time: The home was already dealing with the initial signs of what would soon become the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the United States. A week before, on Feb. 19, the facility had sent out a patient with respiratory problems for testing, followed by a second patient on Feb. 24. Life Care officials have said they initially suspected flu.

Three days after Shape arrived at the home, Life Care announced that one of the tests had come back positive for coronavirus.

“By then it was too late,” Spencer said. “We couldn’t move her. She was suddenly a prisoner there.”

Shape wouldn’t be tested for 11 more days, as Spencer and her family waited in anguish. Amid a severe shortage of tests nationally - and at Life Care - the home initially tested only those showing symptoms. (For a WIDER IMAGE photo essay, click https://reut.rs/2we9MbQ )

The Kirkland home's deadly outbreak illustrates how fast coronavirus can spread through an elderly care facility. Facilities nationwide have struggled with overwhelmed staff and a national scarcity of testing kits, thrusting families into heart-wrenching dilemmas over how to protect elderly loved ones in need of full-time care or rehabilitation.

King County, Washington officials reported on Sunday that 29 deaths from coronavirus had been linked to the home. The home, as of Friday, confirmed 13 deaths from coronavirus and said it was awaiting test results on 11 more people who died.

Nations around the world are grappling with how to protect older people from the virus. In South Korea, there were two deaths and dozens of people infected at a nursing home in a province with a major outbreak. Nursing homes have also been a major source of concern in Europe, the new epicenter of the global crisis as the number of new cases declines in China, where the elderly are more commonly cared for at home.

In northern Italy, the virus has cut a swathe through the older population, including in some care homes but also in densely populated apartment buildings where many elderly people live. In the United Kingdom, some care homes have begun to bar visitors as the government says it may soon order the elderly to stay indoors. In Spain, where the virus is taking off sharply, the first cluster of infections were focused on Madrid nursing homes.

In the United States, infection control failures have long been a serious problem across the nursing home industry, which houses about 1.7 million senior citizens. Federal health data shows patients in nursing homes experience between 1.6 and 3.8 million serious infections every year, resulting in up to 380,000 deaths.

On Friday, a Trump administration official called on nursing homes nationally to restrict all visitors, with the exception of some “end of life” situations. President Donald Trump vowed to ramp up the distribution of test kits - for the first time acknowledging the severe shortage.

Richard Mollott, executive director of The Long Term Care Community Coalition in New York, said the coronavirus epidemic has made nursing home residents “sitting ducks.”

“They can be very dangerous places to live,” he said. “The industry already has a poor track record of keeping people safe.”

Life Care Center in Kirkland was cited for a violation of infection control regulations after a federal inspection in April 2019. Such violations are common in the industry, said Charlene Harrington, an expert in elderly care at the University of California, San Francisco. The disease-control failures stem in part from chronic short-staffing at most facilities, Harrington said, noting that cutting back on staff is one way the industry has boosted profits.

“National enforcement of nursing home standards has been pathetic,” said Harrington, who has testified in Congress on elder care and written extensively on the regulation of nursing homes.

The American Health Care Association, an eldercare industry group, called such criticism unhelpful in a pandemic. The organization acknowledged challenges in infection-control at nursing homes, in part because of government underfunding and nationwide shortages of caregivers.