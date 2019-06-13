INSIGHT-Iraqi Shi'ite groups deepen control in strategic Sunni areas

By John Davison

MOSUL, Iraq, June 13 (Reuters) - The only sign that Sunni-majority Mosul's newest and busiest marketplace is in Shi'ite Muslim hands is a small plaque in the office of its leaseholder from Baghdad.

"The Imam Hussein Market," it reads, dedicated to the Prophet Mohammed's grandson and most revered Shi'ite imam.

Banners of Shi'ite leaders that militiamen erected after helping drive out the Sunni extremists of Islamic State two years ago have been removed amid fears of renewed sectarian tension.

Iraq's second city, once a recruitment centre for Sunni officers in Saddam Hussein's army, became an al Qaeda hotbed after the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled the dictator, and later the base from where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in 2014.

Iranian-backed Shi'ite paramilitary groups that played a crucial role in driving out IS have since become dominant in the city, if less visibly than before.

But Shi'ite religious authorities are now quietly seeking to formally take over state land and property they say is historically Shi'ite - something that has incensed Sunni officials.

In the Imam Hussein marketplace, an area of some 60 shops and stalls, they have established a lucrative foothold.

Shi'ite paramilitary groups deny accusations by local officials that they provide at least the implied threat of force to back up Shi'ite claims of land ownership.

But many Iraqi Sunnis view the growth of Shi'ite land control and investment in areas once held by IS as a sign of the expanding power of the militias and influence of Iran.

"Today in Iraq, the last word goes to whoever has force, and that's what these groups have. Law means nothing," said Mosul lawmaker Shirwan Dubardani.

The areas the Shi'ite groups and authorities are seeking to acquire lie in a strategic corridor of territory stretching from Tehran to Beirut. Greater Shi'ite control there, whether by Iranian allies or others, is important for Iran as it seeks to offset U.S. economic sanctions.

It comes at a time when Iran has been expanding its influence in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, while asserting its readiness to take on its Saudi and U.S. enemies.

There is also evidence of further Iranian-linked Shi'ite expansion in Iraq. North of Baghdad on the way to Mosul - and near a military base hosting U.S. forces - an Iranian-backed militia offered to buy an area where it built a shrine to an Iranian general killed fighting IS in 2014, the owner of the land said.

The owner refused, but cannot return with the area sealed off by policemen linked to the militia. "They're not satisfied with controlling land - they want formal, legal control," he said, declining to be named for fear of reprisals.

In Mosul, it is religious authorities, not militias, that are seeking property, particularly older shrines and mosques.

Iraq's Shi'ite endowment office - a government body that administers religious sites and real estate - is using legal recourse, incentives and influence to invest in several areas of Mosul, according to local authorities, business owners, investors and documents seen by Reuters.

Such claims could be explosive.

"We sometimes worry that armed force will be used, by either side," said Mosul Mayor Zuheir al-Araji.

Officials in the city accuse the Shi'ite endowment and armed groups of unlawful land grabs to make money and force demographic change.

Shi'ite armed groups and investors deny this, saying all property takeovers are legal and those lands rightfully Shi'ite.

The Shi'ite endowment did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its Mosul branch declined several requests. The Iraqi prime minister's office declined to comment on the issue.

The Sunni endowment says it owns all state religious land in Mosul including sites claimed by Shi'ites. But the battle over legal ownership of areas claimed by both sects is intractable. A complex legal process for solving disputes favours those with power, analysts say.





MONEY, CHARM AND THREATS

In the past year, the Shi'ite endowment issued notices asserting ownership of several sites in Mosul that it had long claimed, handing leases for attached commercial areas to investors.

More recent claims have stalled pending appeals by Sunni officials and the town hall. But the marketplace is already operating as a Shi'ite endowment-owned area.