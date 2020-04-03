Insight Partners Closes Growth Equity Technology Fund XI at $9.5 Billion

Insight Partners announces its largest growth equity fund for both VC and PE ScaleUp investments as it recognizes 25 years of software investing excellence

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software growth investor Insight Partners ("Insight") today announced the final closing of Insight Partners XI, L.P. ("Fund XI" or the "Fund"), which enhances the firm's capacity to invest in leading high potential software companies. Fund XI closed at $9.5 billion receiving strong support from Insight's long-standing investors, as well as notable new investors.

Fund XI is one of the largest global funds focused on investing in ScaleUp software companies, enterprise-ready businesses that have advanced from the startup phase and are positioned for rapid growth that includes major business milestones like global expansion, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Initial Public Offerings (IPO). The Fund is expected to generally invest between $10 million and $350 million of equity in a company, although larger transactions are also possible.

"First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the current climate and the hardships being felt across the globe," said Jeff Horing, Insight Partners' Founder and Managing Director. "We are thankful and humbled by the support of our investors which enables us to continue to deliver world class resources during turbulent economic times. Fund XI gives us continued flexibility to provide the combination of capital and operating support that suits the different needs of every software company in a dynamic world."

Insight has established a strong track record, having invested over $19 billion in more than 400 companies since 1995. Notable recent transactions include majority investments in Armis, Veeam, commercetools and Recorded Future, and minority investments in companies like SentinelOne, 6Sense, OneTrust, WalkMe and monday.com.

"Since our first investment 25 years ago, the global software ecosystem has matured even as it continues to innovate, spurring Insight's own innovation in sourcing, and our data-driven partnership approach to working with ScaleUp companies as a minority or buyout investor," said Managing Director Deven Parekh. "We are grateful that through economic cycles and unprecedented circumstances, Insight Partners remains a sought-after institutional platform for supporting next generation software companies."

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Insight Partners released a Letter to Stakeholders alongside the announcement of Fund XI. It can be read at https://www.insightpartners.com/blog/fund-xi-a-letter-to-stakeholders/

