Insight Partners raises $20 billion for twelfth flagship fund

FILE PHOTO: Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Insight Partners said on Thursday it has raised $20 billion for its twelfth flagship fund as the New York-based private equity and venture capital firm looks to ramp up investments in technology and software companies.

The sum is the firm's largest fundraise to date and is more than twice the size of its previous flagship fund, which closed at $9.5 billion in April 2020.

Insight Partners, which now has more than $90 billion in regulatory assets under management, has also closed a co-invest fund that will participate in certain investments alongside the flagship fund.

The fundraise comes after a banner 2021 for U.S. private equity, with dealmaking and exit activity posting its fastest pace in at least two decades, according to data from Pitchbook.

High growth, technology companies drove much of that activity as demand for their services soared and valuations boomed. Insight Partners also invested more than $2 billion in European startups last year.

But fears of looming U.S. interest rate hikes to tame unruly inflation and geopolitical worries have weighed on technology stocks this year.

Insight Partners, however, sees no cause for concern.

"Software as a basic model has been extremely resilient. We don't see any particular worries and we aim to be consistent in backing high-growth software companies," said Managing Director Teddie Wardi.

Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has over 600 companies in its portfolio - including Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc, German food-delivery group Delivery Hero SE and social media giant Twitter Inc. More than 55 of those companies have gone public through initial public offerings, the company says.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Welsh Economy Is First in U.K. to Return to Pre-Pandemic Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussian Forces Said to Enter Kyiv Region: Ukraine UpdateThe Welsh economy has become the first in the U.K. to return to its pre-pandemic size, but many regions are facing a long slog to recover the losse

  • Russian Invasion Puts Endgame of Iran Nuclear Talks in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks jeopardizing diplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal at the final hurdle, as world powers at the negotiating table find themselves on opposite sides of Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top

  • U.S. governors urge swift action on $52 billion chip funding bill

    A bipartisan group of 22 governors Thursday urged leaders in Congress to move quickly to finalize $52 billion in government funding to subsidize the production of semiconductor chips. "We can all point to industries in our states that have been impacted – from auto manufacturing to consumer electronics, home appliances, medical devices, agriculture, defense and more," the governors wrote in a letter. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, led the letter, including the governors of California, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Idaho, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Washington.

  • Rising opposition to CEO pay tied to 'questionable practices,' report says

    More frequent shareholder revolts at companies like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and General Electric show corporate directors should hesitate to hike CEO pay during tough times, according to a new report. Proxy votes against executive pay at S&P 500 companies became more common last year and were often sparked by "questionable practices and metrics" like when companies eased performance targets during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by As You Sow, a shareholder advocacy group focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. As companies begin to issue their proxy statements showing compensation details in coming months, some will have gotten the message they should not tweak formulas to leaders' advantage even if a crisis looms, said Rosanna Landis Weaver, one of the report's authors.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Russian central bank announces currency intervention after ruble plunges to record low

    Russia's central bank said Thursday that it would start interventions in the foreign-exchange market after the ruble plunged to a record low in the hours after troops invaded Ukraine.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks Powering the Metaverse

    The metaverse might be a virtual world, but don't forget about the state-of-the-art hardware makers that bring it to life.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies climb on Cardano, Uniswap increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 5.51% to 92 cents. Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • AT&T, Discovery Prepare for Mid-April Close of WarnerMedia Deal

    AT&T and Discovery are expecting to close Discovery’s $43 billion acquisition of WarnerMedia to create new company Warner Bros. Discovery as early as mid-April, Variety has learned. According to two people familiar with the matter, with Discovery’s shareholder vote on the deal — which has already received regulatory approval from the DOJ — set for […]

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • How Dividends Can Help Boost You to Millionaire Status in Record Time

    A retirement rule of thumb is to aim to have at least 80% of your preretirement annual income to keep your current lifestyle. So, if you currently make $100,000, your goal should be at least $80,000 in yearly retirement income.

  • Stock Market Downturn: Should You Pull Your Money Out?

    The stock market has been shaky over the last several weeks, with the S&P 500 down close to 9% since the beginning of the year. It may be tempting, then, to pull your money out of the market, just in case prices continue to fall.