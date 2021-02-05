INSIGHT-In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a U.S. departure

John Davison and Ahmed and Rasheed

By John Davison, Ahmed and Rasheed

FALLUJAH, Iraq, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against U.S. troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. He was badly burned in the fighting. Now, he fears the departure of the Americans he once battled.

Over the past 17 years, the municipal employee has watched his city fall to the United States, al Qaeda, Islamic State and, most recently, Iraqi forces fighting alongside Iran-backed paramilitaries. Ibrahim said the presence of U.S. troops in recent years helped suppress remaining Islamic State militants and rein in the Iran-backed militias - mutual foes accused by Iraqi officials of attacking locals. The U.S. troop drawdown is creating a security vacuum, Ibrahim said, making Fallujah more dangerous.

“I’d rather have the Americans here than the alternatives,” the 37-year old said.

Ibrahim’s assessment is shared by many security officials, former fighters and residents in north and west regions of the country that comprise up to a third of Iraqi territory, former insurgent strongholds once loyal to Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

They say Islamic State and the Iran-backed paramilitaries stand to gain most from Washington’s troop reduction. They point to an increase in attacks by Islamic State, and fear the Iran-backed militias will use this violence to justify entrenching themselves.

Last month, the United States completed a reduction of its forces in Iraq to 2,500 troops. That’s about half the level of less than a year ago.

Recent months have witnessed more than 25 deadly attacks that Iraqi officials attribute to Islamic State militants. Last month, the group staged its biggest attack in years with a suicide bombing in the capital Baghdad that killed more than 30 people.

The U.S. embassy in Baghdad declined to comment.

The U.S.-led military coalition of 80 nations battling Islamic State in Iraq said it carried out 10 strikes against militant targets in Iraq in December alone.

A coalition official said there were no plans to reverse the drawdown and said Iraqi forces were capable of handling the ongoing Islamic State insurgency with current levels of coalition support.

Washington’s contingent is the largest in the coalition force, which includes 900 troops from other countries. Still, the U.S. presence in Iraq is tiny compared to the 170,000 troops it stationed in the country after its invasion.

Parts of Iraq’s 300,000-strong military operate across the country’s western and northern areas. The paramilitaries number at least 100,000, with a significant portion in the north and west. Security officials and analysts estimate there are thousands of Islamic State fighters.

One U.S. official acknowledged the withdrawal over the past year has reduced American military capabilities in Iraq but stressed that U.S. assistance has continued. “We’re still working hard to enable and support our Iraqi partners,” said the official, adding the Iraqis were already operating more independently.

The official conceded Islamic State remains a determined enemy. “So it’s not a bloodless future,” the official said.

The administration of President Joe Biden has given no indication it intends to significantly reverse the drawdown started under predecessor Donald Trump. The Pentagon said the Biden administration is conducting a review of numbers and position of troops, including in Iraq.

An Iraqi government spokesman said the drawdown hasn’t affected its ability to contain Islamic State. “There is ongoing coordination” with the U.S. forces that remain, he said.

Most Iraqis oppose foreign influence. Some welcome the U.S. withdrawal. But many, especially in Sunni regions, say they would choose a small American military presence over increased power for the pro-Iran militias.

Paramilitaries aligned with Iran say the Islamic State insurgency against the Iraqi military requires them to stay in the Sunni-majority regions to fight the militants. They vow to drive foreign forces out of Iraq if Biden does not commit to a full withdrawal. The Iran-aligned paramilitaries deny involvement in any attacks or human-rights abuses.

Islamic State fighters controlled nearly a third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017. They now occupy remote desert areas and mountain ranges. They regularly claim attacks that kill soldiers and Shi’ite militiamen in Iraq.

EMBOLDENED ISLAMIC STATE

Fallujah and other major cities in Sunni regions once held by Islamic State have begun to revive. Newly paved main roads run past busy shops and restaurants. But outside urban centres, buildings flattened in battle remain in ruins. Thousands of displaced families have not yet returned.

Accompanied by his young son, Ibrahim spoke at a crowded Fallujah intersection that in October saw the city’s first motorcycle bomb in two years. Iraqi officials blamed Islamic State. There has been no claim or denial of responsibility from the group.

“In recent months, we’ve seen more Daesh attacks across all these areas,” said Salah al-Essawi, a Sunni paramilitary commander in the area, using an alternative term for Islamic State. The attacks include an assault that killed two security personnel after the Fallujah bombing in October. Essawi and other Iraqi security officials attribute the killings to Islamic State, which hasn’t commented.

Some Iraqi military officials say the rise in violence is due in large part to the reduced American presence.

An Iraqi army officer who works with the U.S.-led coalition cited an example of the Iraqi military’s reliance on America: a recent airstrike that killed a top Islamic State leader. It was a joint U.S.-Iraqi effort, he said.

“Our troops were pursuing him, but would have struggled to find where he was hiding if not for the U.S. air support,” the officer said. He said the coalition carries out fewer air strikes against Islamic State targets than it used to.

The coalition official said U.S.-led forces provided air support to Iraqi special forces for that operation. The Iraqi government spokesman said the operation was led by Iraqi forces.

IRAN-ALIGNED GROUPS

Shi’ite paramilitaries say that as Islamic State intensifies its insurgency, Iraqi forces need their help. The Iran-aligned groups are part of a Baghdad-run paramilitary umbrella that works alongside Iraqi security forces to police remote former Islamic State areas.

“Many threats still exist and the duty of the factions is to deal with Daesh or any other foreign threat,” Nasr al-Shammari, a senior official in the Harakat al-Nujaba paramilitary, told Reuters weeks before Biden’s inauguration.

Shammari wants the United States out, saying the presence of its troops fuels instability. Iraqis who want U.S. forces to stay are a politically-motivated minority, he said.

Many residents of Fallujah and nearby towns fear being caught up in reprisals for the increasing Islamic State attacks - both from Iraqi security forces and even more so from Shi’ite paramilitaries.

Ibrahim said he has been detained by both over the years on suspicion of links with al Qaeda and Islamic State, which he denies.

Essawi, the Sunni paramilitary leader, said the Shi’ite militias have been emboldened by talk of the U.S. drawdown. The Iran-aligned forces, Essawi said, have put their flags back up at some checkpoints they had planned to abandon.

“We hope Biden won’t leave us in their hands,” he said. (John Davison and Ahmed Rasheed reporting from Fallujah, Iraq Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington, DC and Kamal Ayash, Jamal Badrani and Ghazwan Hassan in Iraq.)

Latest Stories

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • U.S. Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid package

    President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum on Friday as the U.S. Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support. At the end of about 15 hours of debate and back-to-back votes on dozens of amendments, the Senate found itself in a 50-50 partisan deadlock over passage of the budget plan. This was a "giant first step" toward passing the kind of comprehensive coronavirus aid bill that Biden has put at the top of his legislative agenda, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

  • Teen Who Pushed Elderly Thai Man to His Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

    A 19-year-old man facing murder and elder abuse charges over the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021 Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries on Saturday after being slammed into the ground by Antoine Watson, NextShark previously reported. Watson was arrested on Saturday for the seemingly unprovoked attack on Ratanapakdee, reports SF Examiner.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concreteSenate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Al Qaeda leader in Yemen in custody, U.N. confirms

    Khalid Batarfi was arrested in October, and the terror group has since suffered an erosion of its ranks caused by desertions, the U.N. said in a report.

  • David Hogg launching pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell. Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused. * Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company. * Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election." * The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.Details... Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to "sell $1 million of product within our first year" and to launch in about six months. * "[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg added. * "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started."What they're saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concretePro-worker Republicans go missing

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Head of Army Europe and Africa Wants a New Command for Long-Range Fires

    A theater fires command is among the additional assets Gen. Chistopher Cavoli wants to bring to the region.

  • Beirut: Six months after the explosions that scarred a city, in pictures

    Six months after the Aug 4 blast that damaged much of the Lebanese capital, the scars of the explosion remain visible across Beirut. The investigation into what happened has been brought to a virtual halt by the same political rivalries that have dogged the country for years. What started as an investigation into how nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertiliser component, were stored in Beirut port for years, has taken a turn, wading into a web of murky international business interests in the explosives trade and global shipping. While there are still few answers, the devastation wrought by the explosion has been captured vividly in new pictures taken from a drone from above the blast site and surrounding area. A massive crater

  • Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'

    A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to make the thefts stop, according to a court document released Thursday. Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'

    Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) doesn't really care if the Nebraska Republican Party censures him for his lack of fealty to former President Donald Trump, he said in a video Thursday evening. The state GOP's central committee will vote on a "Resolution of Censure" against Sasse at its Feb. 13 meeting, News Channel Nebraska reported earlier Thursday. His listed offenses include "stated support of the impeachment" of Trump and "defamatory public statements" against Republican senators who challenged President Biden's electoral votes. Sasse ostensibly directed his response to the state central committee, but his video also served as a sort of manifesto for traditional Republicanism against the ascendant pro-Trump wing of the party. Few Nebraska voters "are as angry about life as some of the people on this committee," he said, adding, "Political addicts don't represent most Nebraska conservatives." "Something has definitely changed over the last four years, but it's not me," Sasse said. "Personality cults aren't conservative. Conspiracy theories aren't conservative. Lying that an election has been stolen, it's not conservative. Acting like politics is a religion? It isn't conservative." The Jan. 6 siege happened because Trump "lied to you" and because he "riled a mob that attacked the Capitol — many chanting 'hang Pence,'" Sasse said. He continued: Nebraskans aren't rage addicts — and that's good news. You are welcome to censure me again, but let's be clear about why this is happening: It's because I still believe, as you used to, that politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude. The party could purge Trump skeptics. But I'd like to convince you that not only is that civic cancer for the nation, it's just terrible for our party. [Sen. Ben Sasse] Sasse would be only the latest Republican censured back home for being insufficiently pro-Trump. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concreteSenate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Wisconsin governor issues mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Thursday issued a new statewide mask mandate almost immediately after the state Legislature voted to repeal his previous order.Why it matters: Evers' attempts to combat COVID-19 have faced pushback from Republicans since early in the pandemic. Even with a new order, the Legislature could again vote to repeal the mask requirement. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What he's saying: "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I promised I would: never play politics with your health, trust and follow science and public health experts, and never stop doing everything I can to keep you healthy and safe. I haven't broken those promises and I won't start today," Evers said in a video released Thursday afternoon. * He added that his efforts to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the Legislature's vote Thursday. * "We know that as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as we have vaccines available, no amount of vaccine in the world could bring back the lives we stand to lose if we have no statewide mitigation strategy in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. * "Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. Wearing a mask saves lives."Context: 5,992 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin to date, per state data. Now, coronavirus variants pose fresh risks. The previous mandate remained in effect since August. * Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, argue that Evers overstepped his authority by extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. * The governor says that the unusual circumstances posed by the pandemic give him the authority to issue such orders.The big picture: Health experts have urged states to adopt mask mandates as the U.S. counts 26.6 million cases, per Johns Hopkins University. * "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC. * Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing American Indian tribes, hospitals, schools and businesses, have opposed to the repeal. * This is not the first time Republican lawmakers have challenged Evers' attempts to manage the pandemic. Last year, Republican legislators persuaded the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Gov. Evers' new mandate.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Government admits it had no idea Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy

    The Government has admitted for the first time that it had no idea that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was allegedly a US spy prompting claims that he therefore did not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The disclosure came after it was suggested in a US court that Anne Sacoolas, 43, worked for a US intelligence agency at the time of the fatal road crash when her car hit the teenager outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. It meant she should not have been able to claim diplomatic immunity and instead should have been prosecuted in the UK after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Under a UK-US agreement that dates back to the 1990s, any official working for US state agencies should have their diplomatic immunity pre-waived so that they could be prosecuted for any criminal behaviour in the UK. However, because she was not classed as a state employee but declared to the UK Government as only the wife of Jonathan, also an alleged spy working at RAF Croughton, she had diplomatic immunity before fleeing the UK with her husband. Asked about the new evidence, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said "we don't comment on intelligence matters" but added: "She was notified to the UK Government by the US as a spouse with no official role." He said: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice." The disclosure led to demands that the Government reinvestigate her claim of diplomatic immunity and take action to ensure she is brought to trial. Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash in August 2019. Mrs Sacoolas was able to return to her home country after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The US rejected a UK extradition request after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Harry’s family and their lawyers have been campaigning for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to stand trial and have lodged a civil claim for damages in the US.

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Biden takes away Saudi Arabia's blank check to commit war crimes

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concreteSenate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide