INSIGHT-After years of war and drought, Iraq's bumper crop is burning

* Spike in crop fires across Iraq this season

* Iraq expecting bumper crop after years of disruption

* IS urges followers to wage economic warfare with fire

By Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan

BAQUBA/NINEVEH PLAINS, Iraq, June 20 (Reuters) - Iraqi farmer Riyadh woke on May 13 to find his wheat crop ablaze. In his fields in Diyala province, he found the remains of a mobile phone and plastic bottle which he believes was an explosive device detonated in the night to start the fire.

Riyadh and his neighbours in Sheikh Tami village put out the blaze and saved most of his crop but hundreds of other farmers in Iraq have been less fortunate since Islamic State urged its supporters to wage economic warfare with fire.

Since the harvest began in April, crop fires have raged across Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Salahuddin provinces while the government, battered by years of war and corruption, has few resources to counter a new hit-and-run insurgency.

The government in Baghdad is playing down the crisis, saying very few fires have been started deliberately and only a fraction of the country's farmland has been affected.

But officials in Iraq's breadbasket province Nineveh warned that if the fires spread to storage sites, a quarter of this year's bumper harvest could be at risk, potentially ending Iraq's dream of self-sufficiency after years of disruption due to drought and Islamic State rule.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017 but the militants have regrouped in the Hamrin mountain range which extends into the northern provinces - an area described by officials as a "triangle of death".

In recent weeks, IS has published detailed instructions online about how to carry out hit-and-run operations and weaken the enemy by attrition - without taking losses.

"It looks like it will be a hot summer that will burn the pockets of the rejectionists and apostates, as well as their hearts," Islamic State wrote in its al-Naba newspaper last month, referring to Shi'ite Muslims and Sunnis who do not subscribe to its interpretation of Islam.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said last week that only about a 10th of the fires were the result of sabotage, with the rest caused by electrical faults, cigarette butts or faulty agricultural machinery.

He said just 40,000 donums (10,000 hectares) of wheat and barley had been destroyed by fire nationwide, a tiny proportion of the estimated 13 million donums of cultivated land.

"We are following up on the issue but it must not be blown out of proportion," he told a weekly news conference on June 11.





'INVISIBLE HANDS'

Figures cited by federal officials, however, don't tally with data given by officials and farmers in 10 areas of Diyala, Nineveh and Salahuddin provinces visited by Reuters. Based on their figures, at least 145,000 donums had gone up in flames in those areas alone by June 16.

The prime minister said there had been 262 fires nationwide this year, but Salahuddin's civil defence chief told Reuters there were 267 fires during May in that province. Officials in Diyala also said the federal figures were too low.

In Nineveh, which accounts for almost half Iraq's cultivated land with 6 million donums devoted to grain, officials recorded 180 fires between May 18 and June 11. By June 10, 65,000 donums of wheat and barley had gone up in flames in the province, well above Baghdad's estimate for all of Iraq.

"Some days we have 25 fires reported," Nineveh's agriculture chief Duraid Hekmat told Reuters in his Mosul office.

During a 48-hour visit to Nineveh, Reuters witnessed five major fires and thick black smoke regularly clouded the skies.

Nevertheless, Nineveh is still expected to produce 1.3 million tonnes of grain this year, which would help it regain its status as the country's breadbasket.

In the town of Alam in Salahuddin, council chairman Jassem Khalaf has spent much of this year's harvest consoling distraught locals who have lost a combined 250 hectares to fire.

On May 15, his entire 50 donums of land caught fire too, destroying an estimated 60 tonnes of wheat that would have earned him 40 million Iraqi dinars ($34,000).

"It went up in flames in a moment," he said, standing in his scorched field of blackened crops holding a lone golden bushel.

Khalaf was adamant some of the fires were man-made and said they could have been caused by Islamic State, or other groups.