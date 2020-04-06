Insights Into the $1.45 Bn AC Power Sources Industry, 2027

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AC Power Sources - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AC Power Sources Market accounted for $0.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Increased use of electronic appliances, growing production of equipment used in renewable power generation and avionics, and influence of western culture in developing countries are the factors driving market growth. However, fully grown markets in developed economies are restraining market growth.
By modulation type, the pulse width modulation (PWM) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. PWM AC power sources are used for a wide range of applications. The PWM AC power sources are relatively smaller in dimension and have more efficiency than linear AC power sources. The efficiency of PWM AC power source is more than 90%, and hence, there is negligible power loss. In the PWM technique, low-frequency signals are produced from high-frequency pulses.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of research and manufacturing facilities of established manufacturers. Countries such as China and Japan are known for their innovations in technology and manufacturing process. In addition, governments of the nations in this region are giving importance to renewable power generation. The growing manufacture of equipment used in renewable power generation, and many other applications in Asia Pacific, boost the demand for AC power sources in this region during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the AC Power Sources Market include Ametek, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corporation, Orbit International Corp, Pacific Power Source, Chroma ATE, Ainuo Instruments, Aplab Limited, Good Will Instrument, Ikonix Group, AC Power Corp, B&K Precision Corporation, Regatron, Matsusada Precision, and Itech Electronic.
