Insights Into the $1.45 Bn AC Power Sources Industry, 2027

The Global AC Power Sources Market accounted for $0.98 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



Increased use of electronic appliances, growing production of equipment used in renewable power generation and avionics, and influence of western culture in developing countries are the factors driving market growth. However, fully grown markets in developed economies are restraining market growth.



By modulation type, the pulse width modulation (PWM) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. PWM AC power sources are used for a wide range of applications. The PWM AC power sources are relatively smaller in dimension and have more efficiency than linear AC power sources. The efficiency of PWM AC power source is more than 90%, and hence, there is negligible power loss. In the PWM technique, low-frequency signals are produced from high-frequency pulses.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of research and manufacturing facilities of established manufacturers. Countries such as China and Japan are known for their innovations in technology and manufacturing process. In addition, governments of the nations in this region are giving importance to renewable power generation. The growing manufacture of equipment used in renewable power generation, and many other applications in Asia Pacific, boost the demand for AC power sources in this region during the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the AC Power Sources Market include Ametek, Keysight Technologies, Kikusui Electronics Corporation, Orbit International Corp, Pacific Power Source, Chroma ATE, Ainuo Instruments, Aplab Limited, Good Will Instrument, Ikonix Group, AC Power Corp, B&K Precision Corporation, Regatron, Matsusada Precision, and Itech Electronic.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global AC Power Sources Market, By Modulation Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Linear

5.3 Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)



6 Global AC Power Sources Market, By Phase Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Three Phase

6.3 Single Phase



7 Global AC Power Sources Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

7.3 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

7.4 Energy

7.5 Manufacturing Tests

7.6 Research & Design

7.7 Consumer Electronics & Appliances



8 Global AC Power Sources Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Ametek

10.2 Keysight Technologies

10.3 Kikusui Electronics Corporation

10.4 Orbit International Corp.

10.5 Pacific Power Source

10.6 Chroma ATE

10.7 Ainuo Instruments

10.8 Aplab Limited

10.9 Good Will Instrument

10.10 Ikonix Group

10.11 AC Power Corp.

10.12 B&K Precision Corporation

10.13 Regatron

10.14 Matsusada Precision

10.15 iTech Electronic



