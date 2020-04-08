Insights Into the $25+ Billion AI in Education Market, 2020-2030 - Rising Demand for Personalized Education Based on AI, Growing Focus on Conversational Learning

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Education Market Research Report: By Component, Deployment, Technology, Application, End Use - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focus on digitization and e-learning is increasing rapidly in order to enhance the quality of education that is provided. Ascribed to this, the concept of conversational learning is also becoming an important aspect of education around the globe.



According to the report, in 2019, the global AI in education market reached $1.1 billion and is predicted to generate $25.7 billion in 2030, advancing at a 32.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The two components in the domain are service and solution, between which, the larger demand was created for AI solutions during 2014-2019. Hardware and software tools & platforms are the two major AI in education solutions.



Different applications of AI in education are intelligent tutoring systems, content delivery systems, virtual facilitators, and learning platforms. Chatbots and interactive websites are some other applications. Among these, the largest demand during 2014-2019 was created for learning platforms, which are further expected to be the most in demand during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing preference for distance and online education courses by students and working professionals, growing focus on the integration of next-generation technologies in the education sector, and growing trend of self-learning through online platforms. The fastest growth in demand is projected to be registered by the intelligent tutoring systems applications.



A key driving factor for the industry is the increasing demand for personalized education based on AI. Personalized learning solutions aid in better understanding of the students, including their academic goals, interests, and educational background, which further helps in creating a customized educational experience. Students can design courses as per their requirement and also obtain feedback related to their progress throughout their course. For example, in June 2019, Lingvist Technologies OU, a provider of language courses, launched an AI-powered language learning platform called Couse Wizard, which allows users to create and customize courses according to their interests, hobbies, and career by speaking or typing keywords.



Out of all the regions, North America made the most use of AI in education solutions during 2014-2019 and is further expected to create the largest demand for these solutions in the coming years as well. This is because of the highly developed educational infrastructure, increasing need for intelligent educational solutions for improving student engagement, growing need for personalized learning in classrooms, rising focus on decreasing the burden on teachers, and increasing spending on EdTech, which drives the AI in education market of the U.S. and ultimately the region. The fastest growth in demand for AI in education solutions and services is predicted to be witnessed by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Deployment

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by End-use

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.7 Analysis Period

1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1.2 Software tools and platforms

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Professional

4.1.1.2.2 Managed

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 Cloud

4.1.2.2 On-premises

4.1.3 By Technology

4.1.3.1 NLP

4.1.3.2 ML

4.1.3.3 Others

4.1.4 By Application

4.1.4.1 Content delivery systems

4.1.4.2 Learning platforms

4.1.4.3 Virtual facilitators

4.1.4.4 Intelligent tutoring systems

4.1.4.5 Others

4.1.5 By End Use

4.1.5.1 K-12 education

4.1.5.2 Higher education

4.1.5.3 Academic research

4.1.5.4 Corporate training

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing preference for smart content

4.3.1.2 Growing focus on conversational learning

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Rising demand for personalized education based on AI

4.3.2.2 Growing need for automating administrative tasks

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of skilled professionals

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Increasing AI investments in education sector

4.3.4.2 Growing utilization of AI-powered teaching assistants

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution, by Type

5.1.2 Service, by Type

5.2 By Deployment

5.3 By Technology

5.4 By Application

5.5 By End-use

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Partnerships

11.4.3 Product Launches

11.4.4 Client Wins

11.4.5 Geographic Expansions



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.3 Nuance Communications Inc.

12.4 Google LLC

12.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

12.6 Cognii Inc.

12.7 Carnegie Learning Inc.

12.8 Blackboard Inc.

12.9 Jenzabar Inc.

12.10 Pearson plc



