Insights on the AI in Drug Discovery Global Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 The "AI in Drug Discovery Market by Component, Technology, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are designed to think like humans and copy their actions. This gives the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry as well. Many pharma competitors are now investing in this technology at some level.

The market value of AI in Drug Discovery recorded in 2020 is $343.78 million and predictions are made on its future growth at a CAGR of 43.24%.



There are four major factors which are the result of its increasing growth:

Requisite control on Cost and Time of Drug Discovery & Development

Demanding requirement of precision medicine

Expanding Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships

Growing number of troublemakers of AI drug discovery

AI in drug discovery has enlightened the productivity of medical facilities, and on the same page has helped in boosting care facilities. Extensive medical facilities always try to opt for better services and latest technologies with minimum space for mistakes. This technology has fastened the drug construction procedures for cases which need specialized medicinal attention, which subsequently decreases failure risks and also the cost of research & development procedures.



Another important factor of reducing the drug price has pressured the drug manufacturers to boost the production of AI for the drug discovery market. Efficient working of AI reduced the failure rate of clinical trials and also eradicated the cost of length research and development in drug discovery. Another factor which can bolster the anticipated growth of the Global AI for the drug discovery market is the lack of skilled health care professionals.



Currently, only one out of ten drugs are approved after clinical trials. Mostly because of lack of effectiveness and safety issues. Considering the growing cost of bringing a drug into the market, a minimum of ten percent improvement in the prediction of accuracy can save billions of dollars invested on drug development for AI in Drug Discovery vendors which compensate for both the residential as well as commercial sectors. So, improving the accuracy of predictions on the efficacy and safety of drugs is highly required. With a predicted CAGR of 43.24%, we have a lot of opportunities at our disposal and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.



This report would be the foundation for any research on the AI in Drug Discovery, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the vendors and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation

An insight to the major competitors in the market, their journey and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players is given

The report contains an understanding of technological innovations and advanced solutions for the AI in Drug Discovery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

Story continues

Industry Overview

Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

Market Definition

Market Outlook

PEST Analysis

Porter Five Forces

Related Markets

4. Market Characteristics

Market Evolution

Market Trends and Impact

Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

Regulatory Impact

Market Offerings

Market Segmentation

5. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

DRO - Impact Analysis

6. End User: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Immuno-oncology

Other Applications

8. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Other Machine Learning Technlogies

Others Technologies

Offering: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

Services

Software

9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

10. Competitive Landscape

Competitor Comparison Analysis

Market Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

Product Launches and execution

11. Vendor Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

NVIDIA Corporation

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

IBM Corporation

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Google

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Atomwise, Inc

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Deep Genomics

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Insilico Medicine

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Benevolentai

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

Exscientia

Overview

Product Offerings

Geographic Revenue

Business Units

Developments

SWOT Analysis

Business Strategy

12. Companies to Watch

Cyclica

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Bioage

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Numerate

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Numedii, Inc.

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Envisagenics

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Twoxar, Incorporated

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Owkin, Inc

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Xtalpi, Inc

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Verge Genomics

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

Berg LLC

Overview

Market

Business Strategy

13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure

Report Scope

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Data Collation and In-house Estimation

Market Triangulation

Forecasting

Report Assumptions

Declarations

Stakeholders

Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvduq3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-ai-in-drug-discovery-global-market-to-2026---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-301178009.html

SOURCE Research and Markets