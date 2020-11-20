Insights on the AI in Drug Discovery Global Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 The "AI in Drug Discovery Market by Component, Technology, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are designed to think like humans and copy their actions. This gives the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry as well. Many pharma competitors are now investing in this technology at some level.
The market value of AI in Drug Discovery recorded in 2020 is $343.78 million and predictions are made on its future growth at a CAGR of 43.24%.
There are four major factors which are the result of its increasing growth:
Requisite control on Cost and Time of Drug Discovery & Development
Demanding requirement of precision medicine
Expanding Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships
Growing number of troublemakers of AI drug discovery
AI in drug discovery has enlightened the productivity of medical facilities, and on the same page has helped in boosting care facilities. Extensive medical facilities always try to opt for better services and latest technologies with minimum space for mistakes. This technology has fastened the drug construction procedures for cases which need specialized medicinal attention, which subsequently decreases failure risks and also the cost of research & development procedures.
Another important factor of reducing the drug price has pressured the drug manufacturers to boost the production of AI for the drug discovery market. Efficient working of AI reduced the failure rate of clinical trials and also eradicated the cost of length research and development in drug discovery. Another factor which can bolster the anticipated growth of the Global AI for the drug discovery market is the lack of skilled health care professionals.
Currently, only one out of ten drugs are approved after clinical trials. Mostly because of lack of effectiveness and safety issues. Considering the growing cost of bringing a drug into the market, a minimum of ten percent improvement in the prediction of accuracy can save billions of dollars invested on drug development for AI in Drug Discovery vendors which compensate for both the residential as well as commercial sectors. So, improving the accuracy of predictions on the efficacy and safety of drugs is highly required. With a predicted CAGR of 43.24%, we have a lot of opportunities at our disposal and this report will help in understanding the current market dynamics, changing needs, and innovations that might be needed to make the user experience enriching.
This report would be the foundation for any research on the AI in Drug Discovery, vendor capabilities, SWOT of the vendors and framework for data analysis for further advanced innovation
An insight to the major competitors in the market, their journey and the competitive edge which one should have to beat other players is given
The report contains an understanding of technological innovations and advanced solutions for the AI in Drug Discovery.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
Industry Overview
Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
Market Definition
Market Outlook
PEST Analysis
Porter Five Forces
Related Markets
4. Market Characteristics
Market Evolution
Market Trends and Impact
Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
Regulatory Impact
Market Offerings
Market Segmentation
5. Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
DRO - Impact Analysis
6. End User: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
7. Application: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Cardiovascular Diseases
Metabolic Diseases
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Immuno-oncology
Other Applications
8. Technology: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Machine Learning
Deep Learning
Supervised Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Other Machine Learning Technlogies
Others Technologies
Offering: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
Services
Software
9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
10. Competitive Landscape
Competitor Comparison Analysis
Market Developments
Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
Product Launches and execution
11. Vendor Profiles
Microsoft Corporation
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
NVIDIA Corporation
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
IBM Corporation
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Atomwise, Inc
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Deep Genomics
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Insilico Medicine
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Benevolentai
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
Exscientia
Overview
Product Offerings
Geographic Revenue
Business Units
Developments
SWOT Analysis
Business Strategy
12. Companies to Watch
Cyclica
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Bioage
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Numerate
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Numedii, Inc.
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Envisagenics
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Twoxar, Incorporated
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Owkin, Inc
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Xtalpi, Inc
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Verge Genomics
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
Berg LLC
Overview
Market
Business Strategy
13. Analyst Opinion
14. Annexure
Report Scope
Market Definitions
Research Methodology
Data Collation and In-house Estimation
Market Triangulation
Forecasting
Report Assumptions
Declarations
Stakeholders
Abbreviations
