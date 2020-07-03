Insights into the Airport Information Systems Global Industry to 2025 - Featuring Indra Sistemas, Inform & Lockheed Martin Among Others

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport information systems market is currently witnessing a stable growth. An airport information system (AIS) refers to a collection of various technological solutions that are majorly used for displaying flight information to passengers at the airports. It uses electronic or mechanical television screens that are located around the terminal, while the virtual versions of the systems are displayed on the website of the airports. AIS includes the airport operation control center (AOCC) that is responsible for cargo handling, flight dispatch, maintenance management and crew management, along with the departure control system (DCS) that is responsible for passenger check-in and boarding, weather monitoring and flight information display.



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of AIS with various advanced technologies, such as near-field communications, video analytics, geolocation, thermal sensors and 3D face recognition, at airport terminals across the globe, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Authorities are employing these solutions to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience of the passengers.



Additionally, the widespread adoption of baggage handling systems is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, various airlines are introducing innovative baggage tag devices that are attached to the luggage for assisting in tracking and handling operations at the airport. Other factors, including the rising demand for self-service and automated processes, along with increasing investments to improve the existing infrastructure at the airports, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global airport information systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the key regional markets in the global airport information systems industry? What is the breakup of the market based on the type? What is the breakup of the market based on the system? What is the breakup of the market based on the airport? What is the breakup of the market based on the software? What is the breakup of the market based on the cost? What is the breakup of the market based on the application? What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global airport information systems market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Advantech Co. Ltd., Airport Information Systems, Amadeus IT Group, CGI Inc., Damarel Systems International Limited, Exelis Inc., IBM Corporation, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, Inform GmbH, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RESA, Rockwell Collins, Siemens AG, SITA, TAV Technologies, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, etc.



