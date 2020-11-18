Insights into the Americas Data Center Colocation to 2025 - Prominent Players Include Ascenty, China Telecom & Digital Realty Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in Americas - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 1.7% during the period 2019-2025.

The Americas data center colocation market size will reach revenue of USD 12 billion by 2025. The market is dominated by the US, Canada, and Brazil, with the US contributing to around 83% of investments in 2019. Several factors are responsible for the high growth of colocation services in the region, including the increased demand for cloud-based services and enterprise migration from an on-premise data center to a colocation facility in Latin America.

The cost of colocation is higher in the US than in other countries in the region. The data center colocation market will grow at a CAGR of around 6%. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market and likely increase the revenue of colocation providers by over 20% in 2020.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Americas data center colocation market during the forecast period:

  • Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers

  • M&A Activities to Improve Colocation Market Share

  • Growth in Rack Power Density

  • Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the Americas data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

  • Ascenty

  • China Telecom

  • Digital Realty

  • COPT Data Center Solutions

  • CoreSite Realty

  • CyrusOne

  • Equinix

  • Flexential

  • Quality Technology Services (QTS)

  • NTT Communications

  • Switch

  • TierPoint

Other Prominent Colocation Service Providers

  • 365 Data Centers

  • Aligned Energy

  • Aptum Technologies

  • Compass Data Centers

  • Cologix

  • Cyxtera Technologies

  • DataBank

  • Data Foundry

  • DC Blox

  • EdgeConnex

  • Entel

  • eStruxture Data Centers

  • Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty

  • H5 Data Centers

  • Hypertec

  • Iron Mountain

  • ODATA

  • PointOne

  • Prime Data Centers

  • Rogers Communications

  • Sabey Data Center

  • Stream Data Center

  • Stack Infrastructure

  • T5 Data Centers

  • Tigo (Millicom)

  • Urbacon Data Center Solutions

  • Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

  • Archer Data Center

  • EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

  • Prime Data Centers

  • GIGA Data Centers

  • Pegasus Group Holdings

  • PointOne

  • Stack Infrastructure

  • Novva

  • Scala Data Centers

Key Questions Answered

  1. What is the size of the Americas data center colocation market in terms of investments, area, power capacity, service type (retail/wholesale), and revenue across the region?

  2. What is the market share of retail and wholesale colocation services in Americas?

  3. What is the market share by leading service providers by investments, area, power capacity, and colocation services?

  4. What drivers, trends, and restraints are driving the Americas data center colocation market?

  5. Who are the key players in the Americas data center colocation market?

  6. What is the number of new entrants entering the Americas data center market?

  7. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Americas data center colocation market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3 Electricity Pricing Across Major Data Center Locations

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Renewable Energy Adoption Among Colocation Providers
8.2 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share
8.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.4 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers
8.5 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers
9.2 Cloud Computing & Connectivity, And Hybrid Infrastructure Services Fuel Colocation Demand
9.3 Increasing Demand For Colocation Services
9.4 Tax Incentives Save Colocation Opex & Customer Costs
9.5 Construction of Green Data Centers

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints for Data Center Construction
10.2 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases OPEX
10.4 Carrier Neutrality in LA Lack Multiple Fiber Connections
10.5 Increasing Water Consumption By Data Centers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Colocation Investment By Area
11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity
11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Five Forces Analysis

12 Colocation Services
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Retail Colocation
12.4 Wholesale Colocation

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 BUILDING DESIGN
18.5 PHYSICAL SECURITY
18.6 DCIM/BMS

19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 TIER I & II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV

20 Geography
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21 North America
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.1 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Market Overview
21.5 Investment
21.6 Area
21.7 Power Capacity
21.8 Support Infrastructure
21.9 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
21.10 US
21.11 Canada

22 Latin America
22.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.4 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.5 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.6 Market Overview
22.7 Investments
22.8 Area
22.9 Power Capacity
22.10 Support Infrastructure
22.11 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
22.12 Brazil
22.13 Other Latin American Countries

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Market Share By Investment
23.2 Market Share By Investment Area
23.3 Market Share By Investment Power Capacity
23.4 Market Share By Colocation Revenue

24 Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

25 Other Prominent Colocation Providers & Investors

26 New Entrants in Colocation Market

27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways

28 Quantitative Summary
28.1 Data Center Colocation Market in Americas
28.2 Geography
28.3 North America
28.4 US
28.5 Canada
28.6 Latin America
28.7 Brazil
28.8 Other Latin American Countries

29 Appendix
29.1 Abbreviations

