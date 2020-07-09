Insights on the Anti-Icing Coating Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Cytonix, DowDuPont & Ecological Coating Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Icing Coating - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Anti-Icing Coating Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Icing Coating estimated at US$515.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$762.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Anti-Icing Coating market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Anti-Icing Coating market in the U. S. is estimated at US$138.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$415.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$415.6 Million by the year 2027.



Concrete & Ceramics Segment Corners a 32.5% Share in 2020



In the global Concrete & Ceramics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$126.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$392 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$258.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.6% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others





Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Anti-Icing Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



TABLE 1: Anti-Icing Coating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 3: Metals (Substrate) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 4: Metals (Substrate) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 5: Glass (Substrate) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 6: Glass (Substrate) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 7: Concrete & Ceramics (Substrate) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 8: Concrete & Ceramics (Substrate) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Anti-Icing Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

TABLE 9: United States Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 10: United States Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

CANADA



TABLE 11: Canadian Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 12: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2020 and 2027

JAPAN



TABLE 13: Japanese Market for Anti-Icing Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 14: Japanese Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

CHINA



TABLE 15: Chinese Anti-Icing Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 16: Chinese Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Anti-Icing Coating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

TABLE 17: European Anti-Icing Coating Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

TABLE 18: European Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 19: European Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020-2027

TABLE 20: European Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE



TABLE 21: Anti-Icing Coating Market in France by Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 22: French Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY



TABLE 23: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 24: German Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

ITALY



TABLE 25: Italian Anti-Icing Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 26: Italian Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM



TABLE 27: United Kingdom Market for Anti-Icing Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 28: United Kingdom Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN



TABLE 29: Spanish Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 30: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2020 and 2027

RUSSIA



TABLE 31: Russian Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 32: Russian Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE



TABLE 33: Rest of Europe Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020-2027

TABLE 34: Rest of Europe Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC



TABLE 35: Asia-Pacific Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 36: Asia-Pacific Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 37: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 38: Asia-Pacific Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA



TABLE 39: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 40: Australian Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

INDIA



TABLE 41: Indian Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 42: Anti-Icing Coating Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2020 and 2027

SOUTH KOREA



TABLE 43: Anti-Icing Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 44: Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



TABLE 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Anti-Icing Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA



TABLE 47: Latin American Anti-Icing Coating Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

TABLE 48: Latin American Anti-Icing Coating Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

TABLE 49: Latin American Anti-Icing Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 50: Latin American Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

ARGENTINA



TABLE 51: Argentinean Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020-2027

TABLE 52: Argentinean Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL



TABLE 53: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Brazil by Substrate: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 54: Brazilian Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO



TABLE 55: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 56: Mexican Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA



TABLE 57: Rest of Latin America Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 58: Rest of Latin America Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST



TABLE 59: The Middle East Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

TABLE 60: The Middle East Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027

TABLE 61: The Middle East Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 62: Anti-Icing Coating Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate for 2020 and 2027

IRAN



TABLE 63: Iranian Market for Anti-Icing Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 64: Iranian Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Analysis by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL



TABLE 65: Israeli Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020-2027

TABLE 66: Israeli Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA



TABLE 67: Saudi Arabian Anti-Icing Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 68: Saudi Arabian Anti-Icing Coating Market by Substrate: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



TABLE 69: Anti-Icing Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 70: Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST



TABLE 71: Anti-Icing Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Substrate for the Period 2020-2027

TABLE 72: Rest of Middle East Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA



TABLE 73: African Anti-Icing Coating Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Substrate: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 74: African Anti-Icing Coating Market Share Breakdown by Substrate: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj4z7x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-anti-icing-coating-global-market-to-2027---featuring-cytonix-dowdupont--ecological-coating-among-others-301090851.html

SOURCE Research and Markets