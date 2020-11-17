Insights on the Coffee Maker Global Market to 2026 - Featuring De'Longhi Appliances, Electrolux & Koninklijke Philips Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coffee Maker Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coffee Maker market is expected to reach $4.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2026. Coffee makers are cooking appliance used to brew coffee. While there are many different types of coffeemakers using several different brewing principles, in the most common devices, coffee grounds are placed into a paper or metal filter inside a funnel, which is set over a glass or ceramic coffee pot, a cooking pot in the kettle family.



Factors such as a rise in adoption and consumption of coffee in emerging countries and increase in numbers of commercial coffee shops are driving the growth of the market. Though, high initial investment and maintenance charges are restraining the growth of the market. Technological advancements in coffee makers and an increase in investment by new market players are providing opportunities for the growth of the market.



Based on the type, the drip coffee makers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to their increasing usage in the cafe and restaurant industry. The manufacturers are launching drip machines with advance technologies features such as these machines can be accessed through smartphone or devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the segment.



The key vendors mentioned are De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Newell Brands, Breville USA, Inc, GROUP SEB, Whirlpool, and Nestle Nespresso.



Types Covered:

Drip Coffee Makers

Steam Coffee Makers

Capsule Coffee Makers

Applications Covered:

Commercial Coffee Makers

Office Coffee Makers

Household Coffee Makers

Sales Channels Covered:

Online

Offline

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drip Coffee Makers

5.3 Steam Coffee Makers

5.4 Capsule Coffee Makers



6 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Coffee Makers

6.3 Office Coffee Makers

6.4 Household Coffee Makers



7 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online

7.3 Offline



8 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l

10.2 Electrolux

10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V

10.4 Siemens AG

10.5 BSH Home Appliances Corporation

10.6 Newell Brands

10.7 Breville USA, Inc

10.8 GROUP SEB

10.9 Whirlpool

10.10 Nestle Nespresso



