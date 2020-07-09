Insights on the Hydration Container Global Market to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydration Container - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydration Container market accounted for $9.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Growing preference to adopt light-weight containers of liquid packaging solutions is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the high cost of materials such as aluminium, steel, and glass used for their production is hampering market growth.



Hydration container is equipment, which contains liquid (water or beverage). It is extensively used in recreation and other sustained outdoor activities. The Hydration Container Market is projected to register high demand with growing command from a major distribution channel such as Hyper/Supermarket, Online Sales, Independent Stores, and Others.



Based on the product type, the tumblers segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising need for on-the-go consumption of beverages. Customers are now increasingly becoming health conscious and opting for the infuser's type of hydration containers.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing trade activities and industrial growth is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets. The high development of supply chain activities to cater various industries and development of packaging solutions is the key to the growth of the hydration container market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Hydration Container Market include Brita, GmbH, Bubba Brands, Inc., Bulletin Brands, Inc., Cool Gear, Emsa GmbH., Hydro Flask, Ignite USA, International LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Lock&Lock Co., Ltd., Nalge Nunc International Corp., Nathan Sports, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd. and Tupperware Brands Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hydration Container Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cans

5.3 Infusers

5.4 Mason Jars

5.5 Shakers

5.6 Tumblers

5.7 Water Bottles (Mid-range and Premium)

5.8 Mugs



6 Global Hydration Container Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 20 Oz

6.3 21 to 40 Oz

6.4 41 to 60 Oz

6.5 Above 60 Oz



7 Global Hydration Container Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.3 Polymer

7.4 Silicon

7.5 Metal



8 Global Hydration Container Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Retailers

8.2.1 Hypermarket and Supermarket

8.2.2 Specialty Stores

8.2.3 Convenience Stores

8.3 E-Retail

8.4 Direct Sales



9 Global Hydration Container Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Brita, GmbH

11.2 Bubba Brands, Inc.

11.3 Bulletin Brands, Inc.

11.4 Cool Gear

11.5 Emsa GmbH.

11.6 Hydro Flask

11.7 Ignite USA

11.8 International LLC

11.9 Klean Kanteen, Inc.

11.10 Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.

11.11 Nalge Nunc International Corp.

11.12 Nathan Sports, Inc.

11.13 Thermos L.L.C.

11.14 Zejiang Haers Vaccum Containers Co., Ltd.

11.15 Tupperware Brands Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajd72j