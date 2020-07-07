Insights on the Network Monitoring Global Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand of Network Monitoring Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Monitoring Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global network monitoring market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global network monitoring market to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on network monitoring market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on network monitoring market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global network monitoring market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global network monitoring market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the network monitoring market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the network monitoring market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global network monitoring market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid industrialization and growing adoption of IoT based technology and BYOD devices by organizations

Rise in complex networking, security concerns and increasing demand for continuous monitoring

2) Restraints

High cost involve in installation

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand of network monitoring from small and medium scale industries

Company Profiles



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Garland Technology, LLC

Apcon, Inc.

Big Switch Networks, Inc.

Colasoft

IBM Corporation

Accedian Networks, Inc.

AppNeta, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Network Monitoring Market Highlights

2.2. Network Monitoring Market Projection

2.3. Network Monitoring Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Network Monitoring Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Network Monitoring Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Enterprise Size

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Network Speed

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Network Monitoring Market



4. Network Monitoring Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Network Monitoring Market by Component

5.1. Monitoring Equipment

5.1.1. Network Monitoring Switch

5.1.2. Network Terminal Access Point

5.2. Software Platform

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Service

5.3.2. Managed Services



6. Global Network Monitoring Market by Enterprize Size

6.1. Large Enterprises

6.2. SMEs



7. Global Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

7.1. 1 & 10 Gbps

7.2. 40 Gbps

7.3. 100 Gbps

7.4. 400 Gbps



8. Global Network Monitoring Market by Application

8.1. IT and Telecom

8.2. Energy and Utility

8.3. Government

8.4. BFSI

8.5. Retail

8.6. Healthcare

8.7. Industrial



9. Global Network Monitoring Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Network Monitoring Market by Component

9.1.2. North America Network Monitoring Market by Enterprise Size

9.1.3. North America Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

9.1.4. North America Network Monitoring Market by Application

9.1.5. North America Network Monitoring Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Network Monitoring Market by Component

9.2.2. Europe Network Monitoring Market by Enterprise Size

9.2.3. Europe Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

9.2.4. Europe Network Monitoring Market by Application

9.2.5. Europe Network Monitoring Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market by Component

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market by Enterprise Size

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market by Application

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Network Monitoring Market by Component

9.4.2. RoW Network Monitoring Market by Enterprise Size

9.4.3. RoW Network Monitoring Market by Network Speed

9.4.4. RoW Network Monitoring Market by Application

9.4.5. RoW Network Monitoring Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Network Monitoring Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2.2. Garland Technology, LLC

10.2.3. Apcon, Inc.

10.2.4. Big Switch Networks, Inc.

10.2.5. Colasoft

10.2.6. IBM Corporation

10.2.7. Accedian Networks, Inc.

10.2.8. AppNeta, Inc.

10.2.9. Juniper Networks, Inc.

10.2.10. NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h30wvy