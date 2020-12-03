Insights on the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Global Market to 2030 - Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Equipment Types and Their Applications, Component Types, Solution Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to create an annual revenue opportunity of $2.96 billion by 2030.

An off-highway vehicle (OHV) is defined by its ability to be driven on non-tarmac roads. The vehicle design for such applications revolves around high ground clearance, heavy-duty chassis structure, and high load-carrying capacity. This report considers only heavy equipment/vehicles used for industrial applications for estimations and forecast. Off-highway vehicles have a significant range of applications within the construction, agriculture, and mining, among other industries. Global mobility trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric propulsion have impacted several industrial sectors. These trends are supported by back-end support, with data analytics being one of the critical aspects of platform function. These business operations generate new opportunities for emerging data science domains, such as big data and machine learning.

Further, the process of such businesses requires a secure communication and data transfer channel, giving rise to telematics technology applications. Telematics is a standalone concept, which enables the integration of various services and technological features in a vehicle. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of off-highway vehicle telematics.

Scope of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

The off-highway vehicle telematics market provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, equipment type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the off-highway vehicle telematics outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the off-highway vehicle telematics development process.

The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market

The key market players in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market include Topcon, Trimble, Leica, MiX Telematics, CalAmp Corp., Intellicar Telematics, and Trackunit A/S, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

How does the supply chain function in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market during 2019-2030?

Which are the key application areas for which different equipment types may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2030?

Which are the key suppliers of different off-highway vehicle telematics solutions?

What are the business and corporate strategies of telematics providers involved in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of off-highway vehicle telematics, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2030?

What are the new application areas within an off-highway vehicle for related telematics solutions?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for off-highway vehicle telematics?

How is the market landscape for telematics manufacturers expected to be formed for off-highway vehicles?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.2 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.2.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Safety and Security Requirement for Vehicles and On-Site Professionals

1.2.1.2 Equipment Telematics for Maximizing Efficiencies and Profit

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

1.2.2.2 Absence of Policy Framework and Technology Infrastructure Requirement

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Proliferation of Autonomous Technology

1.2.5.2 Fleet Enhancements Utilizing Vehicle Data

1.2.6 Top Innovations

1.3 Telematics Technology in Vehicles

1.3.1 Connected Vehicles

1.3.1.1 Relation Between Telematics and Connected Vehicle Technology

1.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles

2 Application

2.1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Construction

2.1.2 Agriculture

2.1.3 Mining

2.1.4 Forestry

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application), Value and Volume Data

2.2.1.1 Construction

2.2.1.2 Agriculture

2.2.1.3 Mining

2.2.1.4 Forestry

2.2.1.5 Others

2.2.2 Demand Analysis (by Connectivity Type), Value Data

2.2.2.1 3G

2.2.2.2 4G

2.2.2.3 5G

2.2.3 Demand Analysis (by Equipment Type), Value Data

2.2.3.1 Excavators

2.2.3.2 Loaders

2.2.3.3 Motor Graders

2.2.3.4 Dozers

2.2.3.5 Tractors

2.2.3.6 Cranes

2.2.3.7 Others

3 Products

3.1 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.2 Software Platform

3.2 Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Component Type), Value Data

3.2.1.1 Hardware

3.2.1.2 Software Platform

3.2.2 Demand Analysis (by Solution Type), Value and Volume Data

3.2.2.1 Vehicle Management

3.2.2.2 Operator Management

3.2.2.3 Vehicle Safety

3.2.2.4 Navigation, ELD Compliance, and Customizable Services

3.2.3 Demand Analysis (by Fitment Type), Value Data

3.2.3.1 Factory Fitted

3.2.3.2 Retrofitted / Aftermarket Kits

3.2.4 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.2.4.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.2.4.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Solution Type

3.2.5 Global Pricing Analysis

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Global Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Harman International Industries Inc

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Market Developments

5.2.1.3 Competitive Position

5.2.2 Verizon Communication Inc.

5.2.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.2.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.2.1.2.1 Patent Analysis

5.2.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.2.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.2.3 Competitive Position

5.2.3 Leica Geosystems

5.2.3.1 Company Overview

5.2.3.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.3.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.3.1.2.1 Patent Analysis

5.2.3.2 Business Strategies

5.2.3.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.3.4 Competitive Position

5.2.4 CalAmp Corp.

5.2.4.1 Company Overview

5.2.4.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.4.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.4.1.2.1 Patent Analysis

5.2.4.2 Business Strategies

5.2.4.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.4.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.4.3.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.4.4 Competitive Position

5.2.5 Intellicar Telematics

5.2.5.1 Company Overview

5.2.5.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.5.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.5.2 Competitive Position

5.2.6 MiX Telematics

5.2.6.1 Company Overview

5.2.6.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.6.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.6.1.2.1 Patent Analysis

5.2.6.2 Business Strategies

5.2.6.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.6.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.6.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.6.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.6.4 Competitive Position

5.2.7 ORBCOMM Inc

5.2.7.1 Company Overview

5.2.7.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.7.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.7.2 Business Strategies

5.2.7.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.7.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.7.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.7.4 Competitive Position

5.2.8 Omnitracs, LLC

5.2.8.1 Company Overview

5.2.8.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.8.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.8.1.2.1 Patent Analysis

5.2.8.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.8.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.8.3 Competitive Position

5.2.9 Deere & Company

5.2.9.1 Company Overview

5.2.9.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.9.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.9.2 Business Strategies

5.2.9.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.9.3 Competitive Position

5.2.10 Topcon Corporation

5.2.10.1 Company Overview

5.2.10.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.10.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.10.2.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.10.3 Competitive Position

5.2.11 Trackunit A/S

5.2.11.1 Company Overview

5.2.11.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.11.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.11.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.11.2.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.11.3 Competitive Position

5.2.12 Komatsu Ltd.

5.2.12.1 Company Overview

5.2.12.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.12.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.12.2 Business Strategies

5.2.12.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.12.3 Competitive Position

5.2.13 Caterpillar Inc.

5.2.13.1 Company Overview

5.2.13.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.13.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.13.2 Business Strategies

5.2.13.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.13.3 Competitive Position

5.2.14 Stoneridge Inc.

5.2.14.1 Company Overview

5.2.14.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.14.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.14.2 Business Strategies

5.2.14.2.1 Market Developments

5.2.14.3 Competitive Position

5.2.15 Teletrac Navman

5.2.15.1 Company Overview

5.2.15.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.15.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.15.2 Business Strategies

5.2.15.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.15.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.15.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.2.15.4 Competitive Position

5.2.16 Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology



