Insights on the Road Safety Global Market to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Threats

DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Safety - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Global Road Safety market accounted for $2.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Rising number of road fatalities/accidents and government initiatives for enhancing road safety are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the lack of standardized and uniform technologies is hampering the market growth.



Road safety can be defined as a systematic method that is used to avoid road users being injured or killed. Generally, these road users comprise pedestrians, bus, vehicle passengers, trains, etc. After observing a lot of deaths due to accidents, breaking traffic rules, and over speeding, several countries have regulated the road safety policies minimizing the risk of accidents. Furthermore, the government is taking initiatives regarding road safety taking into consideration the cost-of-loss resulting from the loss of life and infrastructural damages.



Based on the component, the services segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the estimate period due to increase in the adoption of road safety solutions, the related services are also expected to be adopted quickly. Road safety services are majorly deployed to improve the existing infrastructure and also join together the latest road safety solutions with the existing one.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to it is the most sophisticated region in terms of technology implementation and infrastructure growth. The region spends more and more in the road safety improvement of the region and has sustainable economies. Furthermore, the presence of the majority of key vendors of road safety has also contributed to the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Road Safety Market include AABMATICA, Clearview Intelligence, Conduent, Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology, FLIR Systems, IDEMIA, Information Engineering Group, Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom, Kria, Laser Technology, Motorola Solutions, Optotraffic, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group, Siemens, SWARCO, Syntell, Traffic Management Technologies, Trifoil, Truvelo, Verra Mobility, VITRONIC and American Traffic Solutions.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Road Safety Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Light Speed

5.2.2 Enforcement Solution

5.2.2.1 Red Light Enforcement

5.2.2.2 Speed Enforcement

5.2.2.3 Section Enforcement

5.2.2.4 Bus Lane Enforcement

5.2.3 Fleet Violation Management

5.2.4 Lane Management and Enforcement

5.2.5 Rail road crossing safety

5.2.6 Semi-Automated Solutions

5.2.7 Toll Violation

5.2.8 Traffic Light Detection

5.2.9 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

5.2.10 Incident Detection & Response

5.2.11 Back-Office Systems

5.2.12 Railroad Crossing Safety

5.2.13 School Bus Stop-Arm Enforcement

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Managed Services

5.3.2 Professional Services

5.3.2.1 Consulting and Training

5.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

5.3.2.3 System Integration and Deployment

5.3.2.4 Risk Analysis & Assessment



6 Global Road Safety Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analytics

6.3 Radar & Sensor Based Devices

6.4 Surveillance



7 Global Road Safety Market, By Downstream Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tunnels

7.3 Urban Roads

7.4 Bridges

7.5 Highways



8 Global Road Safety Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AABMATICA

10.2 Clearview Intelligence

10.3 Conduent

10.4 Cubic Corporation

10.5 Dahua Technology

10.6 FLIR Systems

10.7 IDEMIA

10.8 Information Engineering Group

10.9 Jenoptik

10.10 Kapsch Trafficcom

10.11 Kria

10.12 Laser Technology

10.13 Motorola Solutions

10.14 Optotraffic

10.15 Redflex Holdings

10.16 Sensys Gatso Group

10.17 Siemens

10.18 SWARCO

10.19 Syntell

10.20 Traffic Management Technologies

10.21 Trifoil

10.22 Truvelo

10.23 Verra Mobility

10.24 VITRONIC

10.25 American Traffic Solutions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wpze1