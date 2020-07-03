Insights on the Sodium Sulfate Global Market to 2029 - Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Prices

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Sulfate: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium sulphate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium sulphate.



COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

what is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium sulphate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing sodium sulphate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium sulphate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium sulphate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Sodium sulphate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Reasons to Buy



Your knowledge of sodium sulphate market will become wider Analysis of the sodium sulphate market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into sodium sulphate market Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated Sodium sulphate market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM SULFATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. SODIUM SULFATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. SODIUM SULFATE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World sodium sulfate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World sodium sulfate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Sodium sulfate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Sodium sulfate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Sodium sulfate prices in the world market



4. SODIUM SULFATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Sodium sulfate European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Spain

UK

4.2. Sodium sulfate Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

4.3. Sodium sulfate North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Sodium sulfate Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Mexico

4.5. Sodium sulfate Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Egypt

Iran

Turkey

5. SODIUM SULFATE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Sodium sulfate capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Sodium sulfate consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Sodium sulfate market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM SULFATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. SODIUM SULFATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. SODIUM SULFATE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



