Insights on the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market in Asia Pacific to 2025 - Industry Analysis and Forecast

The Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The growing levels of disposable income in developing economies, especially Asia-Pacific, enable consumers to spend on high-end and luxury cars equipped with these systems. Technological advancements have also led to the implementation of advanced graphic user interfaces, voice recognition, intuitive touchscreen and other facilities in these systems. All of these factors work particularly well for the growth of the in-car infotainment market during the forecast period.



Certain features driving the success of these systems include mobile connectivity, either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which enables users to access messages and other information and makes it easier to operate on the go. In addition, users can also personalize these systems as per their choices and requirements, which also contribute to the increasing popularity of these systems. Additionally In addition, the ability of these systems to access cloud-based services as well as provide fast and efficient connectivity and remote access to playlists and video streaming also drives the demand for these systems.



Based on Installation Type, the market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Embedded, Tethered and Integrated. Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Display Unit/Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Garmin Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, TomTom N.V., Denso Corporation, Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.), Pioneer Corporation, and Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Installation Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Form

1.4.3 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle Type

1.4.4 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Component

1.4.5 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Jan - 2020, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

4.1 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment OEM Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Aftermarket Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

5.1 Asia Pacific Embedded In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Tethered In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Integrated In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Passenger Car Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Commercial Vehicles Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

7.1 Asia Pacific Display Unit/Infotainment Unit In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific Control Panel In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.3 Asia Pacific Telematics Control Unit In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

7.4 Asia Pacific Others In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country



Chapter 8. Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Country

8.1 China In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.1.1 China In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.1.2 China In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.1.3 China In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.4 China In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.2 Japan In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.2.1 Japan In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.2.2 Japan In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.2.3 Japan In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.2.4 Japan In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.3 India In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.3.1 India In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.3.2 India In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.3.3 India In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.3.4 India In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.4 South Korea In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.4.1 South Korea In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.4.2 South Korea In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.4.3 South Korea In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.4.4 South Korea In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.5 Singapore In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.5.1 Singapore In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.5.2 Singapore In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.5.3 Singapore In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.5.4 Singapore In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.6 Malaysia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.6.1 Malaysia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.6.2 Malaysia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.6.3 Malaysia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.6.4 Malaysia In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component

8.7 Rest of Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

8.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Installation Type

8.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Form

8.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type

8.7.4 Rest of Asia Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Garmin Ltd.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1 Financial Analysis

9.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.3 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Panasonic Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 TomTom N.V.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Denso Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Faurecia SA (Clarion Co., Ltd.)

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Pioneer Corporation

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1 Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



