    Insights on the Waterjet Cutting Machine Industry to 2025 - Players Include Colfax, Dardi International & Flow International

    DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterjet Cutting Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    The global waterjet cutting machine market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A waterjet cutting machine (WCM) refers to an industrial tool that uses high-pressure water jet streams to cut and shape different materials. The stream consists of water or abrasive liquids that can cut through metals, glasses, foams and reflective materials without melting, warping or distorting their original structure. The machines do not require heat for cutting and can maintain the quality of the materials that are sensitive to high temperatures. They also offer various other benefits, such as high precision cutting, ability to cut heterogeneous materials and minimal water consumption. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across multiple industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, food and beverage, mining, metal fabrication, paper processing, textile, etc.

    Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automobile industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. WCMs are used for manufacturing metal gaskets, automotive brake disks, clutches and intricate decorative fittings and brackets. Apart from this, they are also extensively used for manufacturing components made by using composite materials for aircraft turbines and jet engines.

    Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of micro, 3D and robotic WCMs, which offer cutting outputs with enhanced precision, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, WCMs find applications in the military and defense sector as they are used to develop guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and significant growth in the industrial manufacturing and metal fabrication industries, are also expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global waterjet cutting machine market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

    Competitive Landscape:

    The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A. Innovative International Limited, Colfax Corporation, Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group), Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jekran Ltd., Jet Edge Inc., KMT GmbH, Koike Aronson Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Semyx LLC, Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.), etc.

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • How has the global waterjet cutting machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

    • What are the key regional markets?

    • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waterjet cutting machine market?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the horsepower?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the machine size?

    • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

    • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

    • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

    • What is the structure of the global waterjet cutting machine market and who are the key players?

    • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Preface

    2 Scope and Methodology
    2.1 Objectives of the Study
    2.2 Stakeholders
    2.3 Data Sources
    2.3.1 Primary Sources
    2.3.2 Secondary Sources
    2.4 Market Estimation
    2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
    2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
    2.5 Forecasting Methodology

    3 Executive Summary

    4 Introduction
    4.1 Overview
    4.2 Key Industry Trends

    5 Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market
    5.1 Market Overview
    5.2 Market Performance
    5.3 Impact of COVID-19
    5.4 Market Forecast

    6 Market Breakup by Type
    6.1 Pure
    6.1.1 Market Trends
    6.1.2 Market Forecast
    6.2 Abrasive
    6.2.1 Market Trends
    6.2.2 Market Forecast

    7 Market Breakup by Product Type
    7.1 3D Waterjet Cutting
    7.1.1 Market Trends
    7.1.2 Market Forecast
    7.2 Micro Waterjet Cutting
    7.2.1 Market Trends
    7.2.2 Market Forecast
    7.3 Robotic Waterjet Cutting
    7.3.1 Market Trends
    7.3.2 Market Forecast

    8 Market Breakup by Horsepower
    8.1 0 to 50 HP
    8.1.1 Market Trends
    8.1.2 Market Forecast
    8.2 51 to 100 HP
    8.2.1 Market Trends
    8.2.2 Market Forecast
    8.3 Others
    8.3.1 Market Trends
    8.3.2 Market Forecast

    9 Market Breakup by Machine Size
    9.1 Small
    9.1.1 Market Trends
    9.1.2 Market Forecast
    9.2 Medium
    9.2.1 Market Trends
    9.2.2 Market Forecast
    9.3 Large
    9.3.1 Market Trends
    9.3.2 Market Forecast

    10 Market Breakup by Application
    10.1 Automotive
    10.1.1 Market Trends
    10.1.2 Market Forecast
    10.2 Electronics
    10.2.1 Market Trends
    10.2.2 Market Forecast
    10.3 Aerospace and Defense
    10.3.1 Market Trends
    10.3.2 Market Forecast
    10.4 Mining
    10.4.1 Market Trends
    10.4.2 Market Forecast
    10.5 Metal Fabrication
    10.5.1 Market Trends
    10.5.2 Market Forecast
    10.6 Others
    10.6.1 Market Trends
    10.6.2 Market Forecast

    11 Market Breakup by Region
    11.1 North America
    11.1.1 United States
    11.1.1.1 Market Trends
    11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
    11.1.2 Canada
    11.1.2.1 Market Trends
    11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
    11.2 Asia Pacific
    11.2.1 China
    11.2.1.1 Market Trends
    11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.2 Japan
    11.2.2.1 Market Trends
    11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.3 India
    11.2.3.1 Market Trends
    11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.4 South Korea
    11.2.4.1 Market Trends
    11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.5 Australia
    11.2.5.1 Market Trends
    11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.6 Indonesia
    11.2.6.1 Market Trends
    11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
    11.2.7 Others
    11.2.7.1 Market Trends
    11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
    11.3 Europe
    11.3.1 Germany
    11.3.1.1 Market Trends
    11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.2 France
    11.3.2.1 Market Trends
    11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.3 United Kingdom
    11.3.3.1 Market Trends
    11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.4 Italy
    11.3.4.1 Market Trends
    11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.5 Spain
    11.3.5.1 Market Trends
    11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.6 Russia
    11.3.6.1 Market Trends
    11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
    11.3.7 Others
    11.3.7.1 Market Trends
    11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
    11.4 Latin America
    11.4.1 Brazil
    11.4.1.1 Market Trends
    11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
    11.4.2 Mexico
    11.4.2.1 Market Trends
    11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
    11.4.3 Others
    11.4.3.1 Market Trends
    11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
    11.5 Middle East and Africa
    11.5.1 Market Trends
    11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
    11.5.3 Market Forecast

    12 SWOT Analysis
    12.1 Overview
    12.2 Strengths
    12.3 Weaknesses
    12.4 Opportunities
    12.5 Threats

    13 Value Chain Analysis

    14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
    14.1 Overview
    14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
    14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    14.4 Degree of Competition
    14.5 Threat of New Entrants
    14.6 Threat of Substitutes

    15 Price Indicators

    16 Competitive Landscape
    16.1 Market Structure
    16.2 Key Players
    16.3 Profiles of Key Players
    16.3.1 A. Innovative International Limited
    16.3.1.1 Company Overview
    16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.2 Colfax Corporation
    16.3.2.1 Company Overview
    16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.2.3 Financials
    16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
    16.3.3 Dardi International Corporation
    16.3.3.1 Company Overview
    16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.4 Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group)
    16.3.4.1 Company Overview
    16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.5 Hornet Cutting Systems
    16.3.5.1 Company Overview
    16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.6 Hypertherm Inc.
    16.3.6.1 Company Overview
    16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.7 Jekran Ltd.
    16.3.7.1 Company Overview
    16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.8 Jet Edge Inc.
    16.3.8.1 Company Overview
    16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.9 KMT GmbH
    16.3.9.1 Company Overview
    16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.9.3 Financials
    16.3.10 Koike Aronson Inc.
    16.3.10.1 Company Overview
    16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.11 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.
    16.3.11.1 Company Overview
    16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.11.3 Financials
    16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
    16.3.12 Semyx LLC
    16.3.12.1 Company Overview
    16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
    16.3.13 Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.)
    16.3.13.1 Company Overview
    16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wr8e9a

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-waterjet-cutting-machine-industry-to-2025---players-include-colfax-dardi-international--flow-international-301172715.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

