Insights on the Worldwide Industry for Tractors and Trailers to 2025 - Featuring Escorts Group, Mahindra Tractors & John Deere Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tractors and Trailers Market by Trailer Type (Open trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others), by Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others), by Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for food and the increasing demand for agriculture production.



The increase in agricultural activities around the world is leading to the high demand for tractors and trailers in order to transport goods from one place to another. COVID-19 is expected to have negative impact on the tractor and trailer market in 2020. With more farmers having the knowledge of latest technology, the Global Tractors and Trailers Market is anticipated to register high growth by 2025.



Additionally, with government support and policies to encourage farming, the tractors and trailers market is also undergoing significant growth. Apart from agricultural activities, tractors and trailers also find application in the industrial and other commercial sectors. With automakers coming up with latest technology equipped tractors and trailer, the market is poised to grow at a healthy rate.



The Global Tractors and Trailers Market is segmented based on trailer type, application, horsepower and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into the industrial, agriculture and others. The agriculture segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Increasing number of agricultural activities and the demand for food grains are leading to the high demand of tractors and trailers.



Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Tractors and Trailers Market owing to increasing agricultural activities in the region. Countries like China and India are leading agricultural producers and hence there is the high demand for tractors and trailers to load and unload the food grains in these countries.



Some of the leading players in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market are Escorts, Mahindra Tractors, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Sonalika Tractors, New Holland, CNH, Kubota, ACE Tractors, Captain Tractors and Force Motors, among others. The key market players are focusing on increasing the production to meet the growing demand for tractors and trailers. They are also undergoing other growth strategies like merger and acquisitions to increase their market share, globally.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Tractors and Trailers Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Tractors and Trailers Market based on trailer type, application, horsepower and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the Global Tractors and Trailers Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tractors and Trailers Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Trailer Type (Open Trailers, Flatbed Trailer, Lowboy Trailers, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Industrial, Agriculture, Others)

6.2.3. By Horsepower (Below 40 HP, 40-100 HP, Above 100 HP)

6.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Tractors and Trailers Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.1.1. Escorts Group

14.1.2. Mahindra Tractors

14.1.3. John Deere

14.1.4. Massey Ferguson Limited

14.1.5. The Sonalika Group

14.1.6. New Holland

14.1.7. CNH Industrial N.V.

14.1.8. Kubota Corp.

14.1.9. ACE Tractors

14.1.10. Captain Tractors

14.1.11. Force Motors



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4p9fr