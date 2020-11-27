Insights on the Yield Monitoring Devices and Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AGCO, AgJunction & Case IH Among Others
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yield Monitoring Devices and Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 225-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Yield Monitoring Devices and Services Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yield Monitoring Devices and Services estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.
Software & Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 55.5% share of the global Yield Monitoring Devices and Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Yield Monitoring Devices and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$652.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$621.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$621.9 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
AG Leader Technology
AGCO Corporation
AgJunction, Inc.
Case IH
Deere & Company
Precision Planting
Raven Industries, Inc.
Teejet Technologies
Topcon Precision Agriculture Pty. Ltd.
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Yield Monitoring Devices and Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9u2pr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-yield-monitoring-devices-and-services-global-market-to-2027---featuring-agco-agjunction--case-ih-among-others-301181161.html
SOURCE Research and Markets