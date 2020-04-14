Insilico enters into a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to apply novel generative artificial intelligence system for discovery of potential therapeutic targets

HONG KONG, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to utilize Insilico's generative machine learning technology and proprietary Pandomics Discovery Platform with the aim of identifying potential therapeutic targets implicated in a variety of diseases.

"Insilico Medicine is very impressed with the Research Beyond Borders group at Boehringer Ingelheim capabilities in the search of potential drug targets. In this collaboration, Insilico will provide additional AI capabilities to discover novel targets for a variety of diseases to benefit the patients worldwide. We are very happy to partner with such an advanced group," said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder, and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

"We believe that Insilico's exclusive Pandomics platform will provide huge boost to our ability to explore and identify drug targets. We look forward to using AI to significantly improve the drug discovery process and contribute to human health," said from Dr. Weiyi Zhang, Head of External Innovation Hub, Boehringer Ingelheim Greater China.

In September 2019, Insilico Medicine announced a $37 million round led by prominent biotechnology and AI investors.

About Insilico Medicine

Since 2014 Insilico Medicine is focusing on generative models, reinforcement learning (RL), and other modern machine learning techniques for the generation of new molecular structures with the specified parameters, generation of synthetic biological data, target identification, and prediction of clinical trials outcomes. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine raised over $52 million, published over 70 peer-reviewed papers, applied for over 20 patents, and received multiple industry awards.

Website http://insilico.com/

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Improving the health of humans and animals is the goal of the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The focus in doing so is on diseases for which no satisfactory treatment option exists to date. The company therefore concentrates on developing innovative therapies that can extend patients' lives. In animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim stands for advanced prevention.

Family-owned since it was established in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies. Some 50,000 employees create value through innovation daily for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 17.5 billion euros. R&D expenditure of almost 3.2 billion euros, corresponded to 18.1 per cent of net sales.

As a family-owned company, Boehringer Ingelheim plans in generations and focuses on long-term success. The company therefore aims at organic growth from its own resources with simultaneous openness to partnerships and strategic alliances in research. In everything it does, Boehringer Ingelheim naturally adopts responsibility towards mankind and the environment.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com