He insists he is ‘not a Jack-o’-lantern’. Meet Lewis the viral Halloween decoration

This Halloween season, iconic characters like Casper the friendly ghost and Jack Skellington are being overlooked as a new star captures the public’s eye.

This quirky jack-o’-lantern has a name and wants everyone to know it.

His name is Lewis.

The 8-foot “light and sound pumpkin Halloween ghoul” is sold at Target with a price of $180, according to the company’s site.

“Lewis is new this year, and was created by Target’s internal product design team,” Target told McClatchy News in a statement.

The creature with the bewitching personality is currently sold out online but is booming on TikTok.

User @Imshannonduh was the first to showcase Lewis on her TikTok, according to Know Your Meme. The Sept. 27 video has amassed over 2.1 million views as of Oct. 5.

“I am not a jack-o’-lantern. My name is Lewis,” the spooky figure can be heard saying in the video followed by an echoing chuckle.

The pumpkin-headed lad has a fan club with supporters going to their local Targets looking for him on display.

“I camped for two days, it was so worth it,” the poster commented on their Sept. 30 video, captioned “He’s not like other jack-o’-lanterns.”

The music group Smashing Pumpkins showed their die-hard support for Lewis by suggesting a potential band name change.

But Lewis doesn’t just proudly state his name.

He comes equipped with other phrases like “Trick or Treat, all you creepy crawlers” and “Crooked smile and glowing eyes, I see all your tricks from way up high,” according to the Sept. 30 TikTok

With Target.com sold out and limited quantities left in stores, eBay sellers are marking up Lewis’ price, with one seller offering the ghoul for a whopping $350, according to the site.

