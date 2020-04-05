Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic

Tim O'Donnell

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday called the next week of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the modern era's "Pearl Harbor moment." In other words, it'll be the "hardest moment" of many Americans' lives, and Adams hopes every person in every state does their part to slow the spread.



But while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) may agree with most of that assessment, he told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet The Press that he isn't sure why the federal government is so intent on remaining as a backup for the states, especially if the White House believes we're in a war-like moment.



"We need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base of the United States as we started on Dec. 8, 1941," Inslee said, calling on President Trump to authorize the Defense Production Act.

