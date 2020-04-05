Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday called the next week of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the modern era's "Pearl Harbor moment." In other words, it'll be the "hardest moment" of many Americans' lives, and Adams hopes every person in every state does their part to slow the spread.









Surgeon General Jerome Adams: "The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment." pic.twitter.com/HoE76Uq1sx — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) April 5, 2020

But while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) may agree with most of that assessment, he told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet The Press that he isn't sure why the federal government is so intent on remaining as a backup for the states, especially if the White House believes we're in a war-like moment.









WATCH: @GovInslee says on #MTP it is "ludicrous that we do not have a national effort" against the coronavirus. Gov. Inslee: "To say we are a backup ... can you imagine if Franklin Roosevelt said, 'I'll be right behind you Connecticut; good luck building those battleships'?" pic.twitter.com/BHqI3YkYxd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 5, 2020

"We need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base of the United States as we started on Dec. 8, 1941," Inslee said, calling on President Trump to authorize the Defense Production Act.

More stories from theweek.com

5 funny cartoons about social distancing

The race for a coronavirus vaccine

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's TV ratings boast

