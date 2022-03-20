Inslee OKs bill to provide temporary judges

Mar. 20—A bill inspired by an Asotin County case and sponsored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, has been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The bill allows temporary judicial officers to step in if a presiding judge is unavailable, incapacitated, ill or dies. Dye introduced the legislation in response to former Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina's absence from the bench while awaiting his trial on sexual misconduct charges.

Inslee gave final approval to the bill before the Legislature recently adjourned its 60-day session.

The measure requires the chief justice of the state Supreme Court to consult with local legislative and executive authorities before removing or appointing a presiding judge pro-tem in the case of illness, incapacity, resignation, death or unavailability of the presiding judge.

"There are more than 112 single judge courts in Washington state," Dye said in a news release. "Unfortunately, there's been no clear method of filling a vacancy on these benches when something unexpected happens to the presiding judge. It's taken weeks to months to fill those vacancies. Justice delayed is justice denied. That's why this bill is so important."

The bill also designates the chief justice to appoint another judicial officer or qualifying person to serve if the previous presiding judge pro-tem resigns, is removed from office, or is no longer able to serve.

"By having a system in place to ensure a judge is always on the bench in a single-judge courtroom, it will reduce the backlog of unheard cases and uphold the state's requirement for a speedy trial so justice can be carried out," Dye said.

The 9th District lawmaker introduced the legislation in response to Gallina's absence from the bench while awaiting his trial on sexual misconduct charges, which begins April 4 in Asotin County. Gallina served as a judge for five years in Asotin, Columbia and Garfield counties, prior to his arrest in 2019.

Gallina, who is facing multiple felony charges, has denied any wrongdoing and went on administrative leave until he was replaced during an election in November 2020. He remains out of custody on bond and is no longer on the payroll.

"There was a long time of uncertainty in that court and there was no other person to do that work," Dye has said of the Gallina case. "To fill the silence in the law, I worked with the Administrative Office of the Courts and with experienced judges to draft this legislation. This bill ensures that justice can be served in a timely manner."

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.