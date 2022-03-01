Inslee says ‘Washington stands with Ukraine,’ orders state to cut connections with Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shauna Sowersby
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jay Inslee
    Jay Inslee
    23rd Governor of Washington, United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Washington state agencies have been directed to identify and cancel commercial or other connections with Russian entities, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday during a press conference.

“Simply put, the people of Washington stand with the people of Ukraine,” said Inslee. “We stand with the people of Russia who are protesting this vicious, malicious, totally unjustified act of violence.”

All state agencies must conduct an inventory to identify ties to Russian institutions or “significant Russian companies” in order to terminate those investments and contracts and not to allow contracts in the works to move forward, the governor announced.

“The entire world needs to be united in this regard,” said Inslee. “I think everyone who understands the blessings of democracy ought to give thought to disassociating themselves with Russian entities at this time.”

The governor said he believes Putin has abused the dignity of the people in Ukraine, and the international community’s ability to feel like “democracy will remain a permanent value system of civilization as we know it.”

Large and small companies committing to join the effort are supported by the governor, he said, and he encouraged private businesses to follow the state’s lead. He acknowledged the actions may cause inconveniences, but the defense of democracy has “justified” that inconvenience.

“It is much better to have early, strong economic sanctions than it is to have delayed warfare,” said Inslee. “I will stand for any sanction that our federal government would like to visit upon Vladimir Putin. If our state can put one brick in the wall around Putin, it’ll be a good thing and we intend to do all we can in that regard.”

The announcement from Inslee comes after several other states have announced moves to take action against Russia.

Inslee said he is passionate about the protection of Ukraine’s democracy because he said democracy has been under attack in the U.S. as well, noting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel high court suspends Palestinians' evictions for now

    Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a group of families slated for eviction from a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood could remain in their homes for the time being. The ruling could work to ease tensions in the neighborhood, which helped ignite the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza last year. The court ruled that the families could stay in their homes for now until Israel carried out a land arrangement, a process that could take years or may not be carried out at all, according to Ir Amim, an advocacy group that was not involved in the court case.

  • A Bad Start for Russia

    The initial days of the Ukrainian invasion have not gone well for Russia. The Russian military has taken no major cities, and video from Ukraine has shown scorched Russian vehicles and dead soldiers. Contrary to what President Vladimir Putin and his aides apparently expected — and what many Westerners feared — Ukraine’s government did not fall within a matter of days. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But military experts caution against confusing a war’s initial days wi

  • 'Suspending the gas tax is a mistake': Tax Foundation

    Biden administration officials and Democratic senators are considering a suspension of the federal fuel tax in order to combat record inflation levels ahead of the Federal Reserve’s planned rate hikes. According to the Tax Foundation, suspending the fuel tax would actually do more harm than good for surging prices.

  • 'Undisguised terror': Russia's Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine

    In the dust and debris — and the dead — in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered in time. Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, badly damaging the symbolic Soviet-era regional administration building. It wasn’t immediately clear what type of weapon was used or how many people were killed, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dozens of casualties.

  • NATO chief sees no need to change nuclear alert level

    NATO's chief said Tuesday that, despite Russia's threats about nuclear weapons, the alliance sees no need to change its nuclear weapons alert level. The alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke to The Associated Press following talks on European security with Polish President Andrzej Duda at an air base in Lask, central Poland, where NATO’s Polish and U.S. fighter jets F-15 and F-16 are based. “We will always do what is needed to protect and defend our allies, but we don’t think there is any need now to change the alert levels of NATO’s nuclear forces,” Stoltenberg said.

  • Editorial: Climate catastrophe is already here. What will it take for the world to act?

    A new U.N. climate report shows that the effects of climate change are widespread and growing. Further delay consigns us to more death and destruction.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky accuses Russia of terrorism as Ukraine war enters new, uglier phaseBiden's dilemma: How to give Putin an off-rampThe West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circleWalls closing in on Russia's propaganda machinePutin is turning the EU into a foreign policy superpowerSatellite images show 40-mile-long Russian convoy closing in on KyivGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.UN: Over 520,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasio

  • Greece backs sanctions against Russia, ready to take in Ukraine refugees -PM

    Greece, the birthplace of democracy, backs European Union sanctions against Russia after its unlawful invasion of Ukraine and stands ready to host Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament on Tuesday. Russia's invasion has awakened old nightmares of war as Russia attempts to dismember Ukraine, he said.

  • Munich fires Russian conductor Gergiev for supporting Putin

    Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision after Gergiev didn't respond to Reiter's demand that the 68-year-old Russian conductor change course. “I had expected him to rethink and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader,” Reiter said.

  • Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the 2020 presidential election was not stolen: 'Trump lost it'

    Barr also called on conservatives to embrace "an impressive array of younger candidates" to take on the party's mantle in the 2024 GOP primaries.

  • Who will lead the Savannah St. Patrick's Day parade? Familiar name picked as grand marshal

    The Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee has elected former Chatham Tax Commissioner Danny Powers as the grand marshal for the 2022 parade.

  • Twin Cities St. Patrick's Day parades are back, with new routes

    Big celebrations for St. Patrick's Day are coming back this year, but they won't look the same as they did before COVID.Why it matters: The return of the holiday's marquee local event — the parade in St. Paul — feels symbolic. Two years ago organizers were forced to call off the festivities at the last minute as COVID began its U.S. spread. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThen, in 2021, organizers pivoted to drive-thru parades a

  • The West ramps up the pressure on Putin's inner circle

    As broad-based sanctions cripple the Russian economy, the West is also ratcheting up economic pressure targeted at the country's oligarchs — known for their splashy yachts, big-name investments and piles of dark money squirreled away around the globe.Why it matters: Some of these wealthy Russians may have a measure of influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. and Europe are hoping that if they squeeze the oligarchs, the oligarchs may pressure Putin. In the longer term, going afte

  • John Oliver knocks Bush statement on Russia, Ukraine: 'You are not the guy for this one'

    Comedian and television host John Oliver took a shot at George W. Bush for a statement the former president issued condemning Russian's invasion of Ukraine last week. "I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Bush said after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Hold on, George. Not from you," Oliver shot back during a segment on the...

  • A Dallas bar is supporting Ukraine…with "F--k Putin" shots

    Lee Daugherty, the owner of Alexandre’s in Oak Lawn, wanted to show his support for the Ukranian people. So he did what any good barkeep might: He concocted a shot in the colors of the Ukranian flag and dubbed it the "F--k Putin."Yes, but: While the original shot looked good in pictures, it didn’t taste great. So he asked his mixologist, Eddie Hernandez, to put together something with the same color scheme, but also delicious.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Phoenix Zoo has a new baby female Masai giraffe. Here's the cute calf and her mother

    Need a little pick-me-up? Say hello to the Phoenix Zoo's newest baby, a female Masai giraffe who's just two weeks old. Warning, she's super adorable.

  • Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV

    National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.

  • Fiona Hill says Putin tried to tell Trump that in a conflict 'the nuclear option would be on the table' but she didn't think the former president understood the warning

    "So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn't use something that he's got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said.

  • Retired conservative judge says Republicans should vote for Biden's Supreme Court nominee 'out of political calculation' if they can't do so 'out of political magnanimity'

    Judge J. Michael Luttig, who helped Pence ahead of January 6, 2021, told CNN that Republicans "prematurely judged" Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • 3 members of Russia's parliament speak out against Putin's invasion of Ukraine, marking a rare moment of dissent

    The three members — Vyacheslav Markhaev, Oleg Smolin, and Mikhail Matveyev — said they weren't aware a full-scale invasion would ensue.