What Is INSPECS Group plc's (LON:SPEC) Share Price Doing?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£2.43 and falling to the lows of UK£0.47. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether INSPECS Group's current trading price of UK£0.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at INSPECS Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is INSPECS Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – INSPECS Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £0.64, but it is currently trading at UK£0.47 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, INSPECS Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from INSPECS Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -0.4% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for INSPECS Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SPEC is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SPEC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPEC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in INSPECS Group.

