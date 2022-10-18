Inspection cites one Charlotte eatery for ‘live roach,’ another for bug spray in kitchen

Two Charlotte restaurants received “B” grades during their May inspections by the Mecklenburg County Health Department for multiple violations, including the presence of an bug.

Diamond Restaurant, 1901 Commonwealth Ave., received a score of 87.5 during an inspection on Oct. 12.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after a “live small roach” was found in a mop sink, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Broken dishwasher

Improper hand-washing procedures

Perishable foods stored above required temperatures

Rincon Latino Restaurante, 8432 Old Statesville Rd., Suite 500B, received a score of 87 on its Oct. 7 inspection.

A health department inspector observed two employees at the restaurant cutting cilantro, touching tostadas and preparing pico without gloves. The violation was corrected during the inspection, documents show.

The restaurant was also cited for having a can of Raid bug spray in the kitchen. The use of poisonous or toxic materials in restaurants is prohibited, according to inspection documents.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

RELATED: Restaurant inspections: These Charlotte restaurants have the best inspection scores