Inspection of first ship carrying Ukrainian grain is completed in Turkey

EUROPEAN PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:20

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul have completed their inspection of the dry cargo ship Razoni, the first ship to pass through the "grain corridor" from Odesa.

This has been reported by European Pravda, citing the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The inspection was carried out on Wednesday in the Rumelifeneri district near Istanbul.

The Ministry of Defence of Turkey reported that the ship would pass through the Turkish straits and take a course to its port of destination - Tripoli in northern Lebanon.

The Ministry of Defence has posted photos of the team at work. They spent an hour and a half inspecting the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel.

On 2 August, the Ministry of Defence of Turkey confirmed the arrival of the cargo ship Razoni loaded with Ukrainian grain - the first vessel to depart within the framework of the "grain agreement" between Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia.

On the morning of 1 August, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine announced that the Razoni had sailed from Odesa under the flag of Sierra Leone carrying 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn.

This is the first time that a grain vessel has left the port of Odesa since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. This was made possible by the agreements reached in Istanbul with the mediation of Turkey and the UN.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called the departure of the first ship "a day of relief for the world".

