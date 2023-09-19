Ascension St. Vincent’s starting to remove vehicles from ground floor of collapsed garage

UPDATE 9:54 a.m.- Ascension St. Vincent’s said it is starting the process of removing cars from the garage.

The hospital released the following statement:

“We are beginning the process of retrieving certain vehicles from the ground floor of the garage while maintaining limited access to the site. Access to the parking garage remains restricted by the city.” Gary Nevolis, Director Marketing and Communications

Many questions still surround the partly collapsed Riverside parking garage now nearly a week later.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The city isn’t responsible for inspecting or maintaining privately owned garages, and that hasn’t changed despite what happened.

Last week, the third floor of the Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside parking garage collapsed. While firefighters say no one was hurt, there are still more than 100 cars stuck inside after the city deemed the garage unsafe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department inspected the building attached to the garage last December and Chief Keith Powers said, “...everything was good with it.”

However, it’s up to the owner to inspect and maintain privately-owned parking garages. A city representative told Action News Jax that despite last week’s collapse, that isn’t changing.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant asked Ascension St. Vincent’s when the last inspection was, for the report and for a timeline of when staff and patients will get their cars back.

The hospital said in a statement, “The investigation is ongoing, and we have no additional details to provide.”

Read: 2 found dead in burning car in Normandy neighborhood, JSO says

Nia Alexis is a social worker and is on campus daily. She said she steers clear of any garages.

“I never really liked parking garages in the first place. I think they’re kind of sketchy,” she said. “After seeing it collapse, I definitely don’t want to park there.”

Even though the building was deemed unsafe, the city said it did approve a request for a team of engineers to evaluate the current condition.

Osha told Grant that because the collapse was not related to any active construction or maintenance, it would not get involved in the investigation.

Read: Disney World: Bear in tree at Magic Kingdom captured; to be relocated to Ocala National Forest

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.