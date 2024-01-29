Inspections, repairs continue this week following fiery SR-8 crash. What that means for your commute

SUMMIT COUNTRY, Ohio (WJW) — While a stretch of SR-8 has reopened in Macedonia Sunday following a fiery crash that killed a truck driver, Ohio Department of Transportation says the damage left behind at the I-271 interchange is still going to affect traffic potentially through the end of the week.

“Safety will always be our top priority. We know that keeping these closures in place is a major inconvenience to thousands of motorists, but we will never trade convenience for safety,” ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot said in a statement.

Inspectors say the SR-8 bridge over Brandywine Creek needs emergency repairs, including replacing the bridge’s surface, and that engineers plan to do additional inspections this week to assess Saturday’s damage to the ramps from I-271 and SR-8.

Courtesy: ODOT

Courtesy: Jason Ross

Courtesy: Byanna Yakof

Those looking for alternative routes are directed to use SR-82 and I-480 and to plan ahead accordingly, using ohgo.com as a resource.

“We hope to have all inspections completed and a full plan of action in place by early this week,” Noirot said, but noted that weather could be a setback.

