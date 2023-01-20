Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

FILE - A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials heads to the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, to check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul, Turkey, on Aug. 3, 2022. Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JAMEY KEATEN
·6 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.

Some U.S. and Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections, which a Russian official denied.

As the grain initiative got rolling in August, only 4.1 inspections of ships — both heading to and leaving Ukraine — took place each day on average, according to data the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul provided to The Associated Press. Inspection teams from Russia, Ukraine, the U.N. and Turkey ensure ships carry only food and other agricultural products and no weapons.

In September, inspections jumped to 10.4 per day, then a peak rate of 10.6 in October. Since then, it’s been downhill: 7.3 in November, 6.5 in December and 5.3 so far in January.

“The hope had been that going into 2023, you would see every month the daily rate of inspection going up, not that you would see it halved,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in an interview Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The slowdown in inspections “has a material effect … in terms of the number of ships that can get out," said the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. “That, in turn, inevitably has a knock-on effect on global supply.”

More than 100 vessels are waiting in the waters off Turkey either for inspection or for their applications to participate to clear, with the waiting time of vessels between application and inspection averaging 21 days in the last two weeks, according to the U.N.

Despite fewer average daily inspections, U.N. figures showed that more grain actually got through last month, up 3.7 million metric tons from 2.6 million in November. The coordination center explained that that was due to use of larger vessels in December.

Officials fear what comes next. The U.N.’s deputy spokesman in New York linked the slowdown in inspections to the backlogs in ships, saying the rate needs to pick up but did not pin blame on Russia.

“We, as the U.N., are urging all the parties to work to remove obstacles for the reduction of the backlog and improve our efficiencies,” Farhan Haq told journalists Wednesday.

“We’ve have been pushing to get more inspections. We’ve been pushing to make sure that the inspections proceed quickly and thoroughly,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to move it faster.”

The number of inspections of ships to and from Ukraine is a crucial measure of the throughput of Ukrainian grain to world markets, but not the only one: Other factors include port activity, harvest and agricultural supply, silo stockpiles, weather, ship availability and the capacity of vessels.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to free up Ukrainian wheat, barley and other food critical to nations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where shortages of affordable supplies sent food prices surging and helped throw more people into poverty.

Proponents hoped a November extension of the deal would spur an acceleration of inspections — and thus help ship millions of tons of food out of three Ukrainian ports disrupted by Russia’s invasion 11 months ago.

But Power said the U.S. was “very concerned” that Moscow might be deliberately dragging its heels on inspections.

“Costs of actually exporting and shipping are now up 20% because you have these crews that are just idling for the extra time it takes because the Russian Federation has cut down on the number of inspections it will participate in,” she said.

“It seems to be a deliberate slow-rolling of the mechanism,” Power added, echoing similar comments that U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield gave to the Security Council on Jan. 13. She blamed “Russia’s deliberate slowdown of inspections.”

Asked whether Russia was deliberately slowing the inspections, Alexander Pchelyakov, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission to U.N. institutions in Geneva, said: “That's simply not true.”

"The Russian side adheres to the number of daily inspections in accordance to the reached agreements," he said by text message.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said ship backlogs began in November.

“The average waiting time is from 2 to 5 weeks, which also leads to millions of losses for cargo owners,” the ministry wrote, adding that Russia had “artificially reduced the number of inspection teams from 5 to 3 without any explanation.”

The time needed for inspections was “artificially increased by checking the performance of vessels,” it added, saying there were cases “when Russians refuse to work for fictitious reasons.”

The ministry accused Russia of “purposeful sabotage,” saying that since October, the ports have been forced to work at half-capacity and inflows of ships have declined.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately response to emails seeking comment about the inspection slowdowns.

The grain initiative, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, came with a separate arrangement to help Russia export its food and fertilizer as farmers worldwide face soaring prices for the nutrients needed for their crops.

Russia has complained that Western sanctions have created obstacles to its agricultural exports. While sanctions don’t target Russian food or fertilizer, many shipping and insurance companies have been reluctant to deal with Moscow, either refusing to do so or greatly increasing the price.

Overall under the deal, 17.8 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported to 43 countries since Aug. 1, the U.N. said. China — a key ally of Russia — has been a top recipient, followed by Spain and Turkey.

Low and lower-middle income countries received 44% of the wheat exported under the deal, with nearly two-thirds of that going to developing economies, the world body said. The U.N.’s World Food Program purchased 8% of the total.

The organization says nearly 350 million people worldwide are on the brink of starvation because of conflict, climate change and COVID-19, a rise of 200 million people from before the pandemic.

“I don’t care if you love or hate Russia, you got to have the food and the fertilizer,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley told AP at Davos. “If we’re not careful, we will have a shortage of food by the end of this year, or the food price will be so high that you’ll have destabilization of nations that will result in mass migration.”

___

Associated Press writers Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Courtney Bonnell in London contributed to this report.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis.

Recommended Stories

  • If anybody needs an apology I think I do – John Yems hits back over racism ban

    The 63-year-old has been banned from football until June 2024.

  • Missing Red Lion man found deceased in Delaware: state police

    "The Pennsylvania State Police appreciates the public's efforts, concern and assistance with this investigation," a news release states.

  • Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

    The longtime vocalist of veteran synth-pop duo Goldfrapp is stepping out on her own. Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream Eddie Fu

  • Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January

    The biggest monthly branch slashing in at least a decade is underway in Pittsburgh. Four different banks will have shed a combined 20 branches by the close of business on Friday. It's taking 10 days and likely a record for the region.

  • Turkey's opposition to announce presidential candidate in February: party official

    Turkey's six-party opposition alliance is set to announce in February their presidential candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule in elections set for May, an opposition party official said on Friday. Turkey is heading towards one of the most consequential votes in the century-long history of the modern republic and Erdogan signalled on Wednesday that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule. "The name of the (six-party opposition's) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February," Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told reporters.

  • Rangers, Filip Chytil's agent have had 'preliminary talks' on contract extension: report

    The Rangers and pending restricted free agent Filip Chytil's agent, J.P. Barry, have reportedly had "preliminary talks" about a contract extension.

  • Mudryk set for Chelsea debut at Liverpool: Potter

    Graham Potter says Chelsea's new £88 million ($108 million) winger Mykhailo Mudryk is set to make his debut in Saturday's clash with Liverpool.Chelsea's win against Palace last weekend was only their second in 10 league games, while Liverpool have endured their own problems of late.

  • The stunning fall of Jose Huizar and how it exposed 'rampant corruption' at L.A. City Hall

    Here is a look at former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar and the City Hall corruption case against him.

  • December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, climbing to a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation.

  • Google to delay portion of staff bonus

    The company will pay 80% advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year. Alphabet has so far announced cuts impacting over 200 employees in its health sciences division even as its megacap peers Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp have let go thousands of employees. The advance bonus will be paid in January and the remaining 20% in March or April, according to CNBC, which first reported the story.

  • Ukraine focus should be ammo, repairs: NATO chief

    STORY: Germany said it would need agreement from allies to give the green light for the delivery of its Leopard 2 tanks to fend off Moscow's invasion, apparently dashing Kyiv's hopes for a quick decision.Defense ministers from NATO and other countries were meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany amid warnings that Russia will soon reenergize its almost 11-month-old attempt to seize parts of Ukraine's east and south it says it has annexed but does not fully control.

  • Air-raid siren sounds across Ukraine: MiG fighter takes off in Belarus

    An air-raid siren was sounded throughout Ukraine on 20 January. Source: air-raid map, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] Details: The Belarusian outlet reports that an AWACS aircraft, a support fighter, and a MiG-31K capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have taken off in Belarus.

  • In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance

    On Sunday morning, Kyle Starks woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his Jeep after yet another heavy rain storm drenched California. Beyond the physical destruction, the storm could pack a financial hit: Starks does not have flood insurance. In California, only about 230,000 homes and other buildings have flood insurance policies, which are separate from homeowners insurance.

  • Ohio woman sprays police, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport: authorities

    Jennifer Kaye Holder allegedly sprayed flight attendants and police with a fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday night.

  • Lavrov says Russia will "sober up" NATO and EU

    His comments came on the same day that former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war. Nearly 11 months after invading Ukraine, Russia is increasingly presenting the war to its own people as an existential battle with the West.

  • John Tortorella doubles down in defense of Ivan Provorov: 'He did nothing wrong'

    Flyers forwards James van Riemsdyk and Scott Laughton also weighed in on their teammate's decision.

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed.