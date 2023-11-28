Inspector General continues to investigate officer-involved shooting in New London

Nov. 27—NEW LONDON — The Office of Inspector General said Monday investigation continues into the circumstances that led police to shoot a man on Sunday at a New London hotel.

New London police and a spokeswoman for the Inspector General each declined on Monday to release the names of the officer or officers involved in the shooting or the identity of the man who was shot. It is not even clear whether the man lived or died.

New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante deferred all questions to the Office of Inspector General. Alaine Griffin, director of communications for the Division of Criminal Justice's Office of the Chief State's Attorney, said in an email on Monday "further information concerning the incident will be provided in the near future."

What is known about the shooting comes from a brief statement released by New London police late Sunday. Police said officers were called out at 1:52 p.m. for a report of a shooting at America's Best Value Inn at 380 Bayonet St. The investigation led officers to the nearby Clarion Inn at 269 North Frontage Road, where a man was found in a hotel room and a "shooting ensued."

The unidentified man who was shot was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The Office of Inspector General was established in 2021 and is charged with investigating police-involved shootings and prosecuting any cases where an officer's use of force was found not to be justifiable. Former Superior Court Judge Robert J. Devlin is currently serving a four-year term as the state's first inspector general.

The inspector general's initial report is expected to include a summary of the events that led to the shooting and body camera footage from the officers at the scene of the shooting. That report is expected to be released sometime this week.

