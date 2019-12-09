Inspector general finds 'significant errors or omissions' in Trump adviser surveillance warrant

WASHINGTON — While clearing the FBI of political bias in opening an investigation into then candidate Donald Trump, a Justice Department inspector general report hands powerful new ammunition to the president’s allies, sharply criticizing the bureau for “serious performance errors” and “significant” errors and omissions in its applications for a secret surveillance warrant targeting a member of Trump’s campaign.

The long awaited 434-page report finds that FBI’s team conducting Crossfire Hurricane— the code name for the bureau’s investigation into links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin — improperly relied too heavily on allegations made by Christopher Steele, a former British spy who had been hired by an opposition research firm working for the Hillary Clinton campaign. The bureau did so in four applications for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant despite being informed by some of its own agents that many of Steele’s claims could not be verified, that at least one of his key sources had dubious credibility and that some of his most controversial allegations — for example, that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had flown to Prague to meet with Russian operatives — “were not true.”

The report focuses on only one part of Crossfire Hurricane: the FBI’s applications for a FISA warrant on Carter Page, a New York businessman who was named as a member of the Trump’s campaign’s foreign policy advisory team in March 2016. After initially receiving a warrant to secretly wiretap Page’s phone and monitor all his communications in October 2016 on the grounds that there was “probable cause” he was an agent of the Kremlin, the FBI got three additional renewals for that warrant from a federal court while withholding substantial evidence that would have undercut some of the allegations it was telling the judges that needed to be investigated.

“We further determined that the Crossfire Hurricane team was unable to corroborate any of the specific substantive allegations regarding Carter Page contained in Steele’s election reporting, which the FBI relied on in the FISA applications,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz writes in his report.

The report is likely to provide new fodder for all sides in the controversy over the FBI investigation into Trump’s links to the Kremlin and could well influence the debate in Congress over whether to impeach the president over his Ukraine dealings.

On the one hand the report debunks many of the conspiracy theories promoted by the president and his allies claiming that the bureau launched its probe as part of a “witch hunt” or attempted “coup” by agents and top level officials who were politically hostile to Trump.

In fact, Horowitz could find no evidence that political bias or improper motivations influenced the decision to open up Crossfire Hurricane in the summer of 2016. Instead, the report quotes E.W. “Bill” Priestap, assistant FBI director for counterintelligence, as saying that the bureau’s investigation into the Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee and the funneling of internal party emails to WikiLeaks “created a counterintelligence concern that the FBI was ‘obligated’ to investigate.”