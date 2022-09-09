Inspector General: Use of force ‘justified’ in 2021 officer-involved shooting in Meriden

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General found the use of deadly force in the 2021 officer-involved shooting of Kenneth Strothers in Meriden was “reasonable and justified,” according to a report released on Friday.

Connecticut Inspector General Robert Devlin concluded that when Meriden Police Detective Erik Simonson shot Strothers in the abdomen through an SUV window on Feb. 12, 2021, he “reasonably believed” that Strothers was in possession of a firearm and had loaded a round into the chamber of his weapon in order to shoot Simonson or another officer.

“The investigation establishes that Officer Erik Simonson used deadly force against Kenneth Strothers to prevent Strothers from what Simonson reasonably believed was Strothers’ imminent intent to shoot him. I, therefore, conclude that such use of force was justified under Connecticut law,” Devlin stated.

Strothers was a suspect in an armed robbery of a Shell gas station in West Hartford on Jan. 31, 2021, according to the report.

West Hartford and Meriden police officers went to the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike where Strothers was suspected to be hiding out on Feb. 12, 2021 to serve him with an arrest warrant. Strothers saw police and fled on foot to the Access Self Storage facility across the street, the report said.

Simonson followed him to the storage facility and commanded Strothers to stop, but the fleeing man ignored him, according to the report. Simonson then approached a red SUV that Strothers had been hiding next to.

Strothers reportedly yelled to Simonson that he had a gun and took out an item wrapped in a white T-shirt, the report stated. Shortly after, Strothers appeared to pull the gun slide back while it was still wrapped in the shirt. Simonson observed Strothers pointing the gun at him, so he fired one shot from his department-issued handgun at Strothers. The bullet traveled through the passenger door window of the SUV, through the open driver-side door striking Strothers in the lower left abdomen, according to the report.

Story continues

“When Strothers pointed the object wrapped in a white T-shirt at him, he actually believed that Strothers was about to shoot him. Such actual belief was not exaggerated or unfounded, and a reasonable police officer, viewing the circumstances from Simonson’s point of view, would have shared that belief,” Devlin stated in the report.

Devlin also stated that Officer Simonson actually believed that discharging his firearm was necessary to prevent Strothers’ imminent use of deadly force. Strothers faced serious charges and appeared desperate to escape arrest, according to Devlin. Strothers ignored Simonson’s verbal commands to Strothers to stop and to show his hands.

“Simonson’s belief that the use of deadly force was necessary was reasonable because a reasonable police officer in the same circumstances at the time would have shared that belief,” Devlin concluded.

West Hartford officers then rendered aid to Strothers, who remained awake and alert until emergency service arrived. Police removed a gun, which was not loaded, from Strothers wrapped in a T-shirt after the shooting, the report said.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital and underwent surgery to repair his bowels. Strothers was hospitalized for six days before he was released on Feb. 18, 2021.

While being treated at the hospital, staff learned he was not properly taking medications issued for a mental health disorder and had recently been admitted to the hospital for suicidal ideations. He also told staff he was trying to get the cops to help him complete suicide, according to the report.

During an interview with Western District Major Crime Squad detectives at Hartford Hospital, Strothers stated that he did not brandish the gun in the white T-shirt, according to the report. He told detectives he did not think the officer was justified in shooting him but acknowledged that he did not remember what occurred “piece by piece.”

Strothers stated that he was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle and did not recall any verbal commands given to him by the officer and denied pointing the gun he had in his hand at anyone, the report said.

He told detectives he was going to open the car door but when he saw the officer’s gun out he thought he did not want to go back to jail and said to himself, “it is what it is.” Strothers falsely stated that the officer did not shoot him through the car but rather shot him over the car, according to the report.

Strothers reiterated that he told the officer he had a gun, but he did not point it at the officer, according to the report.

In the findings, Devlin rejected Strothers’ assertions that he did not point the gun at Simonson and did not rack the gun in Simonson’s presence.

“He admitted to detectives that he did not recall the incident “piece by piece,” Devlin said, adding that Strothers said he did not recall any verbal commands by Simonson. The radio broadcasts, however, record Simonson stating, “Show me your hands … Police!”

Devlin also stated there was reason to question Strothers’ candor.

“Immediately after the shooting while he was being restrained, the police asked Strothers if he had a gun,” the report said. “He said, “No.” Moments later, police found a gun right next to him.”

Finally, according to Devlin, Strothers admitted to telling Simonson that he had a gun and there were references in the medical records that he was trying to suicide by cop.

“Racking and pointing a gun at a police officer are exactly the sorts of provocations that can cause such a result,” the report concluded.