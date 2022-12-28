Inspector General to investigate death of man in South Windsor police custody

The Office of Inspector General announced on Wednesday that it is investigating the death of a Massachusetts man who died while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department.

Kevin Doherty, 55, of Boston, was in custody after being arrested on Dec. 23 on family violence charges. He was being held on a $250,000 bond, the Office of Inspector General said.

On Monday, dispatch noticed that Doherty was in apparent distress in the police holding facility around 12:20 p.m. Dispatch alerted officers, who found Doherty unresponsive and began to administer CPR, according to the Office of Inspector General. He was then transported to Manchester Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 p.m.

South Windsor Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom offered “thoughts and prayers to the Doherty family” and stated that his department is cooperating with the Office of Inspector General in its investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday it is waiting for the results of a toxicology report before it can determine the cause or manner of death, which could take six to eight weeks.

The Office of Inspector General is conducting the investigation alongside the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.