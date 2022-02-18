Inspector General investigation man’s death in police custody

The state Office of the Inspector General is investigating the death of a 42-year-old Norwich man while in police custody.

Brenton Chambers was arrested on Feb. 3 by Norwich police for allegedly violating his probation, along with weapons and drug charges.

Chambers was taken to the Norwich Police Department where he went through the booking process, according to the inspector general’s office. While at the police station, Chambers complained of foot pain and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

At 3:58 a.m. the following morning, Chambers reportedly collapsed in his cell. Police said officers summoned help from emergency medical technicians.

An autopsy has been conducted but the results are pending.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating.

The Inspector General’s Office is empowered to investigate all instances of police deadly force and physical force that results in death. The office was created by the legislature in the summer of 2020, following the murder of George Floyd.

The Inspector General’s Office is also investigating a Norwich police officer’s use of deadly force in an Oct. 26 incident.