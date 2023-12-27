Inspector General releases new details, bodycam footage in fatal officer-involved shooting involving K-9 in Stonington

The Connecticut Office of Inspector General on Wednesday released a preliminary report and body camera footage revealing new details in an officer-involved shooting in Stonington last week that led to the death of the suspect and a state police K-9.

The report released by Inspector General Robert Devlin, Jr., said 42-year-old Vaughn R. Malloy died as a result of gunfire that was returned by police outside a Pawcatuck residence on Dec. 21. Devlin is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which also led to the death of Connecticut State Police K-9 Broko.

According to the report, members of the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force East — which also includes officers from the Norwich, Groton and Waterford Police Departments — attempted to arrest Malloy around 7:30 p.m. at a residence located on Mechanic Street in connection with a warrant tied to a shooting reported in Norwich on April 28, 2022. A warrant had been out for Malloy’s arrest since June 20, 2022, in connection with the shooting, during which police allege he fired a gun into the front of a residence, striking a female victim.

Police attempting to arrest Malloy last Thursday had not yet recovered the gun used in the Norwich incident, according to Devlin’s report.

The Violent Crime Task Force conducted ongoing surveillance at the Mechanic Street residence before obtaining a search warrant for the property last Thursday, Devlin wrote.

The search warrant was executed by the Connecticut State Police Tactical Unit with the assistance of the Rhode Island State Police Tactical Unit. While attempting to carry out the warrant, Devlin said troopers gave numerous verbal orders for Malloy to come out of the home and surrender, but he refused.

Body camera footage released in conjunction with Devlin’s preliminary report showed police outside the residence using what appeared to be a megaphone or PA system to call out multiple times, “This is Connecticut State Police with a warrant.” Police also asked Malloy multiple times to come to the front door with his hands up and nothing in his hands.

According to Devlin’s report, the tactical unit decided to breach the front door of the residence using an extended ram attached to the front of an armored vehicle. Shortly after the front door was breached, Malloy ran out of the residence through a rear door and into the backyard, Devlin wrote.

The tactical team spotted Malloy with a pistol and told him to stop, according to Devlin’s report.

“He’s running, he’s running,” an officer can be heard saying in the bodycam footage.

According to Devlin, a tactical team member deployed two “less lethal impact munitions” at Malloy as he disregarded commands to stop and continued running east. The body camera footage shows that K-9 Broko approached Malloy as he fell to the ground.

According to the preliminary report, Malloy fired several rounds at the K-9, killing him, and at authorities, striking a police vehicle. In response, Sgt. Sean Paddock and Troopers Gregory Fascendini, Christopher Church and Jarred Bolduc returned fire, striking Malloy several times, according to the report.

A slew of gunshots can be heard in the body camera footage that was released Wednesday before an officer yells to Malloy “Stop moving, do not move. Put your hands up.” Multiple police can be heard saying they see a gun to the right of Malloy’s hip, the footage shows.

A gun was recovered where Malloy fell, the report said.

According to Devlin’s report, troopers administered first aid to Malloy and called for medics. He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London where he later died.

The preliminary report indicated the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that Malloy died of gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities. The toxicology report accompanied by the autopsy was not available yet Wednesday.

Devlin’s investigation into the use of deadly force by police is being assisted by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, the Stonington Police Department and the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office.

State police last week said they were mourning the death of K-9 Broko, who they said “ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for.”

K-9 Broko was a graduate of the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K-9 Class in January 2021. He and his handler were assigned to Troop A in Southbury and then to the Connecticut State Police K-9 Unit.

“K-9 Broko courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and our community,” state police said. “K-9 Broko was not just a loyal companion; he was a hero in every sense, embodying the values of courage, loyalty, selflessness and the highest standards of the Connecticut State Police. His sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts and never be forgotten.”