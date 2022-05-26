Inspectors call Tarrant County Jail ‘a model for large counties all over Texas’

The Tarrant County Jail has passed a state inspection required for an annual certification by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The inspections started Monday, according to the release, and the passing result was announced Thursday.

Inspectors checked for construction issues and code violations at each jail facility, according to the release. They also inspected the JPS medical and “Mental Health and Mental Retardation” facilities to ensure that daily checks on more than 80,000 inmates were done on time, the kitchen was clean and that processing paperwork for inmates was properly filed.

According to the release, jail inspectors told the sheriff’s office the jail is “a model for large counties all over Texas. It is a clean and secure facility that is well run.”