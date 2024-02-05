Inspectors temporarily close Anna Maria Island restaurant with dozens of live roaches

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections, Minnie’s Beach Cafe in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island was temporarily closed after inspectors found dozens of live roaches on site:

Minnie’s Beach Cafe, 5360 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach — Inspected and temporarily shut down Feb. 1

High priority: An inspector observed approximately 50 live roaches under a reach-in cooler across from the cook line, five live roaches under a prep table on the cook line and approximately 10 live roaches on the floor in a hallway dry storage area.

High priority: A server handled soiled dishes and then failed to wash hands before picking up plated food. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: An employee handled dirty dishes and then failed to wash hands before handling clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A mixer head and a slicer blade were soiled.

Basic: An inspector observed approximately 15 dead roaches under a reach-in cooler and five dead roaches next to a refrigerator.

Basic: 11 other basic violations, including mold-like substance in an ice machine, pizza boxes stored on the floor and soiled floors under equipment throughout the restaurant.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Feb. 2 and was allowed to reopen.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.