Inspectors temporarily close Bradenton Beach cafe with rodent problem in the kitchen

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections, a Bradenton Beach restaurant on Anna Maria Island was temporarily closed after inspectors found signs of rodent activity in the kitchen:

Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach — Inspected and temporarily shut down Jan. 23

High priority: An inspector observed one rodent dropping on the counter top at a toast station, approximately five droppings on the floor of a prep kitchen and one on top of an ice machine at a server station. A restaurant operator cleaned and sanitized the areas.

High priority: Yogurt and soup were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Intermediate: A piña colada machine and a slicer blade guard were soiled.

Basic: Three violations, including standing water in a reach-in cooler and soiled bus tubs and carts.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Jan. 24 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.