Is Insperity, Inc.'s (NYSE:NSP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Insperity, Inc.'s (NYSE:NSP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Insperity has a P/E ratio of 23.37, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for Insperity

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Insperity:

P/E of 23.37 = $93.58 ÷ $4 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Insperity's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Insperity has a higher P/E than the average company (19.9) in the professional services industry.

NYSE:NSP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 13th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Insperity shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Insperity grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 53% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 50% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Insperity's P/E?

Since Insperity holds net cash of US$217m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Insperity's P/E Ratio

Insperity's P/E is 23.4 which is above average (17.3) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Insperity to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.