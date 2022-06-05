Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.52 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Insperity's shares before the 8th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Insperity has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $99.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Insperity's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Insperity

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Insperity is paying out an acceptable 52% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Insperity's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Insperity's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Insperity is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Insperity has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Insperity an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Insperity's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Insperity looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Insperity is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Insperity that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.