Inspira Technologies Files U.S. Patent Application for its Innovative Respiratory Support Technology; Engages Leading U.S. Investment Bank for NASDAQ Listing

·3 min read

The technology's innovative design allows direct blood oxygenation at an early stage of treatment, preventing the need for invasive mechanical ventilation

The Company is pursuing an initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies Ltd., an innovative medical technology company, announced today that it filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new blood oxygenation system, the AXT, which eliminates the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.

Inspira Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inspira Technologies)
Inspira Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inspira Technologies)

The AXT's direct blood oxygenation system prevents the need for mechanical ventilation by immediately elevating and stabilizing a patient's oxygen level with a minimally invasive treatment. During treatment, the patients remain awake and mobile, and breathe independently, preventing the need for intubation and medically induced comas used for traditional mechanical ventilation, which is limited to intensive care units (ICUs).

"Our unique technology has the potential to save countless lives by increasing the accessibility of efficient and effective respiratory support for patients worldwide," commented Dagi Ben-Noon, Inspira's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our direct blood oxygenation system provides a solution for the high risks and costs associated with existing ventilation technology. Additionally, the simplicity of our system enables medical professionals to easily treat patients, which will expand respiratory support use beyond ICUs to hospital wards and ambulatory settings."

The patent, which was prepared and filed by the office of Reinhold Cohen & Co., the leading intellectual property consulting firm in Israel, grants Inspira, for the first time, the exclusive ability to make a product designed to prevent the need for mechanical ventilation. The patent encompasses the technologies developed by Inspira, enabling the early treatment of patients with respiratory failure, who would otherwise be treated with invasive mechanical ventilation. Today, patients are treated with oxygen masks as a first-line response, with a majority deteriorating to invasive mechanical ventilation, which until now is the only choice.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 20 million people per year were treated with mechanical ventilation. Mechanical ventilation use significantly increases the risk of mortality or irreversible complications. Patients must be medically induced into comas and intubated, which requires treatment to be done in the ICU and supported by professionals with specialized training. In addition, the process of weaning patients off invasive mechanical ventilation is a complex and lengthy procedure that prolongs hospitalization and requires specialized medical staff.

Dr. Udi Nussinovitch, Inspira's Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer stated, "We have a strong medical team of cardiologists, lung specialists and surgeons that are dedicated to delivering a truly innovative respiratory support system that will save lives, improve quality of life for patients, and shorten the recovery time of millions of people around the world. The benefits of our solution are enormous – for the first time ever, Inspira has developed a preventative alternative treatment to mechanical ventilation, preempting the need for medically induced comas. Additionally, our system can be connected to the body by intermediate-level medical personnel and even by medical interns. This system addresses the core limitations of existing solutions and increases patient accessibility like never before."

About Inspira Technologies:

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory support space. The Company has developed a breakthrough respiratory support system, the AXT, which directly oxygenates blood and immediately elevates and stabilizes patient oxygen levels. The AXT system is a preventative alternative to highly invasive mechanical ventilation systems, preventing the need for medically induced comas and intubation. The technology solution lowers the risks and costs of existing ventilation systems by allowing patients to remain awake and mobile during treatment, and the simple system design allows for broader medical use.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
msegal@ms-ir.com
917-607-8654

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspira-technologies-files-us-patent-application-for-its-innovative-respiratory-support-technology-engages-leading-us-investment-bank-for-nasdaq-listing-301185563.html

SOURCE Inspira Technologies

Latest Stories

  • Republican Sen. David Perdue's stock portfolio shows he'd occasionally make at least 20 trades in one day, per a New York Times investigation

    He made 2,596 trades over his first term, according to the New York Times. He faces a runoff election for his seat on Jan. 5.

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • France to investigate 76 mosques suspected of 'separatism' in 'unprecedented' crackdown on Islamist extremists

    French authorities will swoop Thursday on dozens of mosques and prayer halls suspected of radical teachings as part of a crackdown on Islamist extremists following a spate of attacks, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. Mr Darmanin told RTL radio that if any prayer hall was found to promote extremism it would be closed down. The inspections to be carried out on Thursday afternoon are part of a response to two gruesome attacks that particularly shocked France - the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed and the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice. Mr Darmanin did not reveal which places of worship would be inspected. In a note he sent to regional security chiefs, seen by AFP, he listed 16 addresses in the Paris region and 60 others around the country. The Right-wing minister told RTL said the fact that only a fraction of the around 2,600 Muslim places of worship in France were suspected of peddling radical theories showed "we are far from a situation of widespread radicalisation". "Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that (radicalisation)," he said. The killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils cartoons of Mohammed in a class on free speech, sent shockwaves through France, where it was seen as an attack on the republic itself. In the aftermath of his murder the authorities raided dozens of Islamic sports groups, charities and associations suspected of promoting extremism. They also ordered the temporary closure of a mosque near Paris that shared a vitriolic video inciting hatred of Paty. The latest inspections come as Mr Darmanin attempts to fend off fierce criticism over cases of police brutality caught on camera that have forced the ruling party to revise a controversial bill restricting filming of the police.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

    President Trump has combined dozens of his favorite conspiracy theories about the 2020 election into one incredibly debunked Facebook video.In a 45-minute video posted Wednesday, Trump repeated debunked lie after lie about the 2020 election, including claims that Dominion voting machines were rigged; Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security had looked into claims about the machines changing ballots and found no evidence. Trump also falsely suggested mail-in ballots were somehow rigged against him, despite it being known before the election that mail-in ballots would tend to go for President-elect Joe Biden, and that there have been no instances of widespread fraud found since.Trump made several more false claims throughout the video, but because it was pre-recorded, there was no chance for the press to question him.> Making this speech full of blatantly false attempts to undermine the election in a Twitter video rather than at the White House means the president doesn't have to face questions about his comments from the press. He has almost entirely avoided questions since election night. https://t.co/iiHMyEDeLr> > -- Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 2, 2020One question that might be asked is why Trump isn't heading to court with these seemingly serious claims, as the team leading his legal challenges in several states has yet to bring forward compelling evidence. Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz had an answer: It's because they don't have any "substance." > If the claims had substance, he would be presenting them in a courtroom - not a Facebook video. https://t.co/tgfTUm1Zg7> > -- Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Biden joked about rewriting Hamilton for Janet Yellen. Colbert's Late Show made it happen.

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • More than half of the money from the Paycheck Protection Program went to just 5% of recipients

    The federally funded program was meant to help small businesses keep paying employees, but new data show funds were disproportionately distributed.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

  • I saw Donald Trump’s presidency come crashing down at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

    The Trump presidency ended in the parking lot of a landscaping company next to an adult bookstore. Richard Hall was there

  • Arizona's Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge

    Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue. Kelly, 56, defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally in last month's election, making her one of only three incumbents to lose. If Democrats win both, they will command the 50-50 chamber for the new Congress that begins in early January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.

  • Murderer, would-be killers and rapists among 23 criminals who avoided deportation

    A murderer jailed for life, two would-be killers, and multiple rapists were among 23 “dangerous” criminals who escaped deportation to Jamaica after legal challenges that it breached their human rights. Lawyers for the 23, including killer Michael White, mounted last-minute appeals against their inclusion on the deportation flight early on Wednesday which could see them freed onto UK streets within days. The Home Office managed to remove 13 foreign criminals on the flight including two murderers who shot a man dead at point blank range, a man who stabbed the partner of his ex-girlfriend’s friend to death, a paedophile convicted of grooming a child, and three class A drug dealers. However, immigration minister Chris Philp said he was disappointed by the last minute tactics of lawyers that blocked the deportation of the 23, whose sentences totalled 156 years plus one life term. “These individuals had every opportunity to raise the claims in the days and weeks leading up to the flight, however a significant number of claims were not submitted until hours before the flight was due to leave – meaning murderers and rapists have been able to stay in the UK,” said Mr Philp. The 23 who escaped immediate deportation included White, a murderer who served a life sentence, two people convicted of attempted murder, rapists, Class A drug dealers, and criminals jailed for possessing guns and aggravated vehicle taking. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, cited the case of one of the rapists in a letter to Labour MPs warning them that their call to halt the flight would lead to victims being “re-traumatised.” “He was convicted of rape, served his time prison and put on the sex offenders register. During his trial, his victim issued a heart-breaking statement to the court where she talked of the pain and suffering this caused her,” said Ms Patel. “There can be no doubt that the idea of these deportations being halted at the last minute only serves to re-traumatise [the victims].” The 13 deported included knifeman Fitzroy Daley (below) who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s 50-year-old friend to death with a six-inch blade after a minor scuffle outside a pub at Christmas 2012. He was jailed for ten years in 2013 for manslaughter.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit