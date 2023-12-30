The inspiration behind Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week’s whimsical bear logo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A local artist’s design was chosen as Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week’s logo this year.

Heather Picardat of Kentwood was among 10 artists from around Michigan who submitted logos for KCBW’s creative design contest. Community members voted through Dec. 7. With 111 votes, Picardat’s was chosen as the winner.

Her design features a playful bear balancing a stein of beer on his foot. The brew is sloshing out liquid that resembles the letters “KCBW,” for Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week.

“When I was coming up with a design, I was really trying to think of something interesting, something that would stand out from other designs that would still be a good showcase of my skills and typical style,” Picardat said. “I settled on the whimsical little bear, playfully attempting to balance a glass of craft beer on his feet while doing yoga.”

Picardat said she has been calling the bear Perrin, after Comstock Park-based Perrin Brewing Company. While creating the design, Picardat said she tried to keep her art style intact while being inspired by young imaginations around her.

“I really like a mixture of semirealism with whimsical details. I have really taken to coupling animals with food items or other random human things. Like, I did a painting of a chipmunk karate chopping a strawberry. There’s another one of a yak listening to his iPod … just silly things. I take a lot of suggestions from my kids and try to bring their vision to life, adding my own flair to it,” Picardat said.

KCBW runs from Jan. 12 through Jan. 21 and will feature events, food and drink pairing sessions, crafts, tours, yoga sessions, tastings, trivia and games at breweries, wineries, distilleries, bars and restaurants around Kalamazoo County.

Picardat’s art will be printed on commemorative stickers available at locations participating in KCBW. She also won a cash prize and copies of her sticker design. Her artist information will be featured on the event website and social media accounts.

“I love an artistic challenge and I love Kalamazoo so it was a no-brainer,” Picardat said. “Hopefully it means some local recognition for my artwork. And even if it doesn’t, I’m so pleased just to have had the opportunity to participate in this contest.”

